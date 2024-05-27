An exchange of fire between Israeli and Egyptian troops takes place near the Rafah border crossing: an Egyptian soldier is killed

Near the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, a firefight took place between Israeli troops and Egyptian forces. Preliminary, an Egyptian soldier was killed in the incident. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

According to the newspaper, a shooting took place today near the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip between Israeli troops and Egyptian forces. It is noted that an Egyptian soldier was killed in the incident. There were no casualties among the Israeli military. The Israeli Defense Forces have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said that dozens of people were killed or injured in an explosion in a refugee camp in the Rafah area.