02:27 PM • 3832 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 10680 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 14134 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 16350 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 27543 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 17332 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 30653 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 17885 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18172 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 15129 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
Tags
Authors
How to recognize fraudsters with car conformity certificates: The Ministry of Internal Affairs issued recommendations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The validity of the certificate can be checked by its series, number, and the car for which it was issued.

How to recognize fraudsters with car conformity certificates: The Ministry of Internal Affairs issued recommendations

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine explained how to recognize fraudulent schemes involving certificates of conformity. It is noted that recently, advertisements for "quick" and "cheap" processing of a certificate of conformity for a car have been appearing more frequently on the Internet. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

Fraudsters promise to issue the document online, without checks and at a reduced price. But these very "advantages"

 - the main sign of fraud, note the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The most common fraud schemes are as follows:

  • criminals offer to buy a car with a "ready package of documents";
    • then they promise to issue a certificate for imported or re-equipped cars without visiting official institutions;
      • at the same time, the price is significantly lower than the official one.

        The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that the certificate of conformity confirms that the car complies with technical regulations and standards. The validity of the certificate can be checked by its series, number, and the car for which it was issued.

        If a citizen of Ukraine suspects that they are a victim of fraudsters, or have already become a victim, they can contact the cyber police.

        Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself18.09.25, 10:58 • 58876 views

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyCrimes and emergenciesTechnologiesAuto
        Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
        Ukraine