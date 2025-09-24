How to recognize fraudsters with car conformity certificates: The Ministry of Internal Affairs issued recommendations

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine explained how to recognize fraudulent schemes involving certificates of conformity. It is noted that recently, advertisements for "quick" and "cheap" processing of a certificate of conformity for a car have been appearing more frequently on the Internet. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

Fraudsters promise to issue the document online, without checks and at a reduced price. But these very "advantages" - the main sign of fraud, note the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The most common fraud schemes are as follows:

criminals offer to buy a car with a "ready package of documents";

then they promise to issue a certificate for imported or re-equipped cars without visiting official institutions;

at the same time, the price is significantly lower than the official one.

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that the certificate of conformity confirms that the car complies with technical regulations and standards. The validity of the certificate can be checked by its series, number, and the car for which it was issued.

If a citizen of Ukraine suspects that they are a victim of fraudsters, or have already become a victim, they can contact the cyber police.

