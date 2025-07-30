$41.790.01
How to protect yourself from hepatitis A and E: advice from the Public Health Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

From July 28 to August 1, Ukraine is holding a Week of Combating Viral Hepatitis. Hepatitis A and E are transmitted through the fecal-oral route, but hepatitis A does not lead to chronic liver damage.

How to protect yourself from hepatitis A and E: advice from the Public Health Center

From July 28 to August 1, Ukraine celebrates the Week of Combating Viral Hepatitis. Therefore, UNN, referring to the Public Health Center, talks about viral hepatitis and how to protect against it.

Details

Viral hepatitis A and E are acute infectious diseases of the liver caused by corresponding viruses. The viruses that cause these hepatitis are transmitted by the fecal-oral route. This means that infection occurs through the consumption of food or water contaminated with pathogens, as well as through direct contact with an infected person.

Unlike hepatitis B and C, hepatitis A does not lead to chronic liver damage, and fatalities are rare. Most people who become infected with hepatitis A fully recover and acquire lifelong immunity.

Hepatitis A and E can be prevented by simple actions:

  • it is advisable to consume only boiled or bottled water, avoid it from open sources and do not use ice if there are doubts about the safety of the water from which it was made;
    • thoroughly process products, i.e., wash vegetables, fruits, herbs, and berries well before consumption;
      • observe personal hygiene. Hands should be washed for at least 20 minutes with soap and warm water. This is especially important before preparing and eating food, as well as after visiting the toilet, contact with sick people, or being in public transport;
        • in the absence of water, hands should be disinfected using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;
          • you can get vaccinated against hepatitis A, as there is a safe and effective vaccine that can be purchased in pharmacies. For longer protection (5–8 years), manufacturers usually recommend two doses.

            The Public Health Center added that vaccination is especially important for adults working in catering establishments, food enterprises, water treatment and sewage facilities. This also applies to military personnel, firefighters, emergency service workers, contact persons in infection foci, as well as those who live or travel to regions with a high prevalence of infection. However, there are no licensed vaccines for children under one year of age.

            Recall

            On World Hepatitis Day, the O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology told how to combat these diseases. They also noted what is the best prevention and whether hepatitis carriers are dangerous to others.

            Lilia Podolyak

            SocietyHealth
            Ukraine