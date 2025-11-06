How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic models

ukenru
11:26 AM • 3440 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 25369 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
07:22 AM • 26662 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 32509 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 47400 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 37836 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 31823 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 48952 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 48660 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 24074 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German far-right AfD MPs suspected of systematically transmitting military secrets to RussiaNovember 6, 02:21 AM • 13740 views
Scientists from the University of Cologne have discovered a "promising" antibody against HIVNovember 6, 02:50 AM • 16644 views
British Army announces first delivery of Ajax armored vehicles - eight years lateNovember 6, 03:32 AM • 15036 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhoto07:34 AM • 11901 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 9816 views
Publications
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 5180 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 9928 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 25370 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 48953 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 48660 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Ruslan Tikhonchenko
Andriy Kudryashov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Crimea
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhoto07:34 AM • 11948 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 20702 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 22684 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 39553 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 43834 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Film
The Diplomat

How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic models

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5184 views

Learn how to properly wash, dry, and store down, wool, and synthetic jackets to preserve their warmth, shape, and appearance. Following these tips will ensure the longevity of your outerwear.

How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic models

Autumn and winter are the time for the return of down, wool, and synthetic jackets. To ensure that outerwear retains its warmth, shape, and appearance throughout the season, it is important to know how to properly wash, dry, and store it. More details can be found in the UNN material.

Down jackets: warmth and volume under control

Down jackets are the most popular choice for the cold season, as they perfectly retain warmth. However, they require special care.

Washing: Recommended temperature - up to 30°C on a delicate cycle. Use special detergents for down, avoid regular powder, which can damage the filler.

Rinsing: An additional rinse cycle is mandatory to completely remove detergent residues.

Drying: In the dryer, add 3-4 tennis balls or special laundry balls. They help the down stay fluffy and not clump together.

Additional tips: Before washing, check the label and remove all parts from the jacket, such as fur on the hood.

Wool coats: elegance and shape

Wool coats are distinguished by their elegant appearance but require careful care.

Washing: Can be hand-washed or machine-washed on a wool cycle, using a special detergent.

Spinning: Do not wring out the coat - gently squeeze out the water to avoid deforming the fabric.

Drying: Lay the coat flat on a surface or use a special drying rack.

Additional tips: Do not dry a wool coat on direct heat sources to avoid shrinkage and deformation.

What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 1603.11.25, 18:38 • 83018 views

Synthetic jackets: easy care

Jackets made of synthetic materials seem less demanding but have their nuances.

Washing: The temperature should not exceed 40°C. Use products for outerwear.

Softeners: Do not use fabric softeners, they can damage the material.

Drying: Gradual drying or a low-temperature setting in the dryer will help preserve the jacket's thermal insulation properties.

Step-by-step tips for proper washing and storage of jackets:

  1. Check the manufacturer's label - it indicates the optimal temperature, spin speed, and drying mode.
    1. Remove unnecessary details - belts, fur on the hood, and other elements.
      1. Turn out pockets and fasten zippers, buttons, Velcro - this will protect the jacket and washing machine from damage.
        1. Add laundry balls - especially for down jackets, to prevent the filler from clumping.
          1. Use the correct detergent - for down or synthetic jackets, choose special detergents for outerwear.
            1. Do not use fabric softeners - they can leave streaks and reduce thermal insulation.
              1. Observe the temperature and spin speed - optimally 30-40°C and up to 800 rpm.
                1. Shake out the jacket immediately after washing - this will help restore the volume of down or filler.
                  1. Dry correctly - in a dryer at a low temperature or on a hanger in a ventilated room, away from direct heat sources.
                    1. Prepare the jacket for storage - make sure it is completely dry, use garment bags or vacuum bags.

                      By following these rules, winter jackets will retain their warmth, shape, and appearance for several seasons. If the manufacturer recommends dry cleaning, it is better to use specialized services to avoid risking the quality of the clothing.

                      Alla Kiosak

                      SocietyLife hackPublications