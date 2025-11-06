How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic models

Autumn and winter are the time for the return of down, wool, and synthetic jackets. To ensure that outerwear retains its warmth, shape, and appearance throughout the season, it is important to know how to properly wash, dry, and store it. More details can be found in the UNN material.

Down jackets: warmth and volume under control

Down jackets are the most popular choice for the cold season, as they perfectly retain warmth. However, they require special care.

Washing: Recommended temperature - up to 30°C on a delicate cycle. Use special detergents for down, avoid regular powder, which can damage the filler.

Rinsing: An additional rinse cycle is mandatory to completely remove detergent residues.

Drying: In the dryer, add 3-4 tennis balls or special laundry balls. They help the down stay fluffy and not clump together.

Additional tips: Before washing, check the label and remove all parts from the jacket, such as fur on the hood.

Wool coats: elegance and shape

Wool coats are distinguished by their elegant appearance but require careful care.

Washing: Can be hand-washed or machine-washed on a wool cycle, using a special detergent.

Spinning: Do not wring out the coat - gently squeeze out the water to avoid deforming the fabric.

Drying: Lay the coat flat on a surface or use a special drying rack.

Additional tips: Do not dry a wool coat on direct heat sources to avoid shrinkage and deformation.

Synthetic jackets: easy care

Jackets made of synthetic materials seem less demanding but have their nuances.

Washing: The temperature should not exceed 40°C. Use products for outerwear.

Softeners: Do not use fabric softeners, they can damage the material.

Drying: Gradual drying or a low-temperature setting in the dryer will help preserve the jacket's thermal insulation properties.

Step-by-step tips for proper washing and storage of jackets:

Check the manufacturer's label - it indicates the optimal temperature, spin speed, and drying mode. Remove unnecessary details - belts, fur on the hood, and other elements. Turn out pockets and fasten zippers, buttons, Velcro - this will protect the jacket and washing machine from damage. Add laundry balls - especially for down jackets, to prevent the filler from clumping. Use the correct detergent - for down or synthetic jackets, choose special detergents for outerwear. Do not use fabric softeners - they can leave streaks and reduce thermal insulation. Observe the temperature and spin speed - optimally 30-40°C and up to 800 rpm. Shake out the jacket immediately after washing - this will help restore the volume of down or filler. Dry correctly - in a dryer at a low temperature or on a hanger in a ventilated room, away from direct heat sources. Prepare the jacket for storage - make sure it is completely dry, use garment bags or vacuum bags.

By following these rules, winter jackets will retain their warmth, shape, and appearance for several seasons. If the manufacturer recommends dry cleaning, it is better to use specialized services to avoid risking the quality of the clothing.