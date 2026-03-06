$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
10:48 AM • 1814 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 6602 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 10101 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 10586 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 11055 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 18881 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 32364 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 34962 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 71156 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 120611 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 7580 views
How to celebrate March 8 in Kyiv - concerts, jazz by candlelight, and themed parties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

Kyiv has prepared various events for International Women's Day on March 8. These include concerts by Ukrainian artists, themed parties, gastronomic offers, and cultural events.

How to celebrate March 8 in Kyiv - concerts, jazz by candlelight, and themed parties

In Kyiv, various events have been prepared for International Women's Day on March 8 - from concerts by popular Ukrainian artists to themed parties, gastronomic offers in restaurants, and cultural events. UNN has compiled several interesting events that will take place in the capital on this day.

Details

Specifically, a festive program is planned at Bessarabka throughout the day. At 3:00 PM, a children's art master class "Gift for Mom for Spring" will be held there, and at 4:00 PM, a live music performance by Sunny Side Trio will take place. An artist will also draw sketch portraits of guests, and visitors will be treated to a glass of sparkling wine.

Partygoers may be interested in events at Kyiv establishments. For example, at Molodist space, a GOSSIP GIRL party with 2000s hits will be held on March 7-8 from 7:00 PM. The program includes a photo booth, signature cocktails, and dancing.

At Strichka restaurant on Beresteisky Avenue, 53, a special festive evening with live music and a candlelit atmosphere will take place on March 8 at 6:00 PM. Guests are promised signature cocktails and a complimentary dessert from the establishment.

Jazz lovers are invited to the "Selyam" establishment, where a candlelit jazz concert will take place on March 8 at 7:30 PM.

In addition to intimate events, large-scale musical performances are also planned in the capital. Thus, on March 8 at 6:00 PM, a big concert by the Ukrainian band "Druga Rika" will take place at the Palace of Sports, dedicated to the band's 30th anniversary.

On the same evening at 7:00 PM, the first big solo concert of singer SKYLERR will take place at ICCM (October Palace), during which her most popular songs and new compositions will be performed.

Also on March 8 at 7:00 PM, Ukrainian artist KHAYAT, known for his participation in the national selection for "Eurovision," will perform on the ORIGIN STAGE.

In addition, a big spring concert by DANTES will take place at the KIT concert space at VDNH, during which the singer will present a new EP.

In addition to concerts, a number of Kyiv restaurants have prepared special gastronomic offers for the holiday. In particular, at Fujiwara Yoshi on March 8, a signature dish from the chef - karatsuki hotategai (baked large Japanese scallops) will be served at a special price, along with new signature cocktails. Oishi Ba restaurant will present an updated Pan-Asian menu with seasonal ingredients.

A festive atmosphere will also be created at Monpark, where a pre-spring program with special cocktails and music from DJs will take place on March 7-8. And at Kitchen Garden, a flower market with tulips will be set up, where bouquets and arrangements can be purchased.

A festive lunch or dinner is also offered at Judie cafe at Zoloti Vorota, where signature dishes and cocktails are served.

Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements3/6/26, 11:52 AM • 7696 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyCultureKyivEvents
