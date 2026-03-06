How to celebrate March 8 in Kyiv - concerts, jazz by candlelight, and themed parties

In Kyiv, various events have been prepared for International Women's Day on March 8 - from concerts by popular Ukrainian artists to themed parties, gastronomic offers in restaurants, and cultural events. UNN has compiled several interesting events that will take place in the capital on this day.

Details

Specifically, a festive program is planned at Bessarabka throughout the day. At 3:00 PM, a children's art master class "Gift for Mom for Spring" will be held there, and at 4:00 PM, a live music performance by Sunny Side Trio will take place. An artist will also draw sketch portraits of guests, and visitors will be treated to a glass of sparkling wine.

Partygoers may be interested in events at Kyiv establishments. For example, at Molodist space, a GOSSIP GIRL party with 2000s hits will be held on March 7-8 from 7:00 PM. The program includes a photo booth, signature cocktails, and dancing.

At Strichka restaurant on Beresteisky Avenue, 53, a special festive evening with live music and a candlelit atmosphere will take place on March 8 at 6:00 PM. Guests are promised signature cocktails and a complimentary dessert from the establishment.

Jazz lovers are invited to the "Selyam" establishment, where a candlelit jazz concert will take place on March 8 at 7:30 PM.

In addition to intimate events, large-scale musical performances are also planned in the capital. Thus, on March 8 at 6:00 PM, a big concert by the Ukrainian band "Druga Rika" will take place at the Palace of Sports, dedicated to the band's 30th anniversary.

On the same evening at 7:00 PM, the first big solo concert of singer SKYLERR will take place at ICCM (October Palace), during which her most popular songs and new compositions will be performed.

Also on March 8 at 7:00 PM, Ukrainian artist KHAYAT, known for his participation in the national selection for "Eurovision," will perform on the ORIGIN STAGE.

In addition, a big spring concert by DANTES will take place at the KIT concert space at VDNH, during which the singer will present a new EP.

In addition to concerts, a number of Kyiv restaurants have prepared special gastronomic offers for the holiday. In particular, at Fujiwara Yoshi on March 8, a signature dish from the chef - karatsuki hotategai (baked large Japanese scallops) will be served at a special price, along with new signature cocktails. Oishi Ba restaurant will present an updated Pan-Asian menu with seasonal ingredients.

A festive atmosphere will also be created at Monpark, where a pre-spring program with special cocktails and music from DJs will take place on March 7-8. And at Kitchen Garden, a flower market with tulips will be set up, where bouquets and arrangements can be purchased.

A festive lunch or dinner is also offered at Judie cafe at Zoloti Vorota, where signature dishes and cocktails are served.

Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements