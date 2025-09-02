$41.370.05
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
How to Buy a Bed: A Guide for Those Furnishing a Home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

Learn how to choose a bed that meets your needs, considering room size, daily habits, and materials. Get tips on selecting a base, headboard, and mattress for maximum comfort.

How to Buy a Bed: A Guide for Those Furnishing a Home

When a bedroom is assembled "by eye," comfort quickly falls apart at the seams: either the passage runs into the bed frame, or the mattress overheats on a solid base, or the headboard looks beautiful only in photos. Yet, this is where the body recovers and the head rests. The task is simple and important: choose an item that aligns with your lifestyle, doesn't make noise at night, doesn't require complex care, and maintains its shape for years. Let's consider a plan: from measurements and daily scenarios to materials, base, and storage.

Planning and starting point

The bedroom dictates the rules even before the catalogs: the door opens here, the window is there, the nightstands have already taken their places. This is where precision begins. The clearer you look at the actual dimensions and daily movements, the fewer surprises there will be after delivery.

Measurements

First, set the boundaries for the future item so that it doesn't consume space and block passages. The outline and trajectories are more important than the upholstery color:

  • mark the dimensions on the floor, including the bedspread and pillows - the real volume will be immediately visible;
    • check the width of the passages on both sides so you don't have to "dance" sideways around the bed frame;
      • consider the trajectories of the doors - entrance and wardrobe; nothing should obstruct them;
        • ensure access to the radiator and window so that ventilation doesn't become a quest;
          • think about outlets and wall lamps: charging and light should be "at hand."

            After such a "draft," it becomes clearer what dimensions and seating height are optimal.

            Sleep scenarios and daily habits

            Comfort is made up of small details: whether you read in bed, sleep as a couple, have pets, or overheat at night. You should formulate your expectations – from firmness to the shape of the headboard. When you understand exactly what you need, it's easier to buy a comfortable bed so that it doesn't require acrobatics when getting up and doesn't conflict with textiles and light.

            1. Determine if you need a supportive headboard incline for reading or watching movies.
              1. Decide which type of support you prefer: resilient "springiness" or dense stability.
                1. Assess the frequency of cleaning – this affects the choice of fabrics and open shelves/drawers.
                  1. Consider your height and the habit of sitting on the edge – this influences the seating height and edge firmness.

                    These answers form a technical "brief" that will then translate into materials and construction.

                    Seating height and accessibility

                    Height affects knees and lower back. It's comfortable when your feet are firmly on the floor, and your body doesn't "dive" when getting up. If heights vary in the family, take a reasonable average and adjust the feel with the mattress height – it's easier to achieve comfort without rebuilding the frame.

                    Base and construction: the invisible half of comfort

                    Fabric and color are noticeable externally, but the base determines stability, quietness, and service life. The logic of choice is simple: first strength and ventilation, then storage, and only after that visual finishing.

                    Types of bases and their behavior in life

                    Before choosing upholstery, it's useful to understand how different bases behave under load and in everyday life:

                    1. Slats made of bent veneer – resilient support and good air circulation;
                      1. Metal frame with slats – stability under diagonal loads, lower risk of creaks.
                        1. Solid shield – a monolithic feel; requires air circulation to prevent heat and moisture buildup.
                          1. Lift-up base with storage box – storage in compact areas; look for gas lifts with smooth operation and hardware with a safety margin.
                            1. Pull-out drawers – an alternative to lift-up; check clearances with nightstands and baseboards in advance.

                              Choose a design that is easy to maintain: access to fasteners, adjustment of supports, clear assembly. Prevention is cheaper than fighting creaks.

                              Materials and upholstery

                              The material dictates tactility and maintenance rules. Consider how often you are willing to vacuum the fabric, whether you have a cat at home, or if someone likes breakfast in bed. Then the surface won't become a source of problems.

                              Choosing surfaces consciously

                              Before falling in love with a texture, relate it to your everyday life. Guidelines:

                              1. Wood (solid) – warm to the touch, amenable to local repair; likes stable humidity.
                                1. Modern panel materials with quality edging – budget-friendly and versatile.
                                  1. Metal – stability and clear shape.
                                    1. Fabrics (microfiber, tweed, boucle, velour) add softness and dampen sound; cleaning is delicate and regular.
                                      1. Eco-leather – strict appearance and easy cleaning.

                                        Tactile solutions should be checked live: your palm will instantly tell you what will delight and what will irritate after a week.

                                        Compatibility with mattress and seating

                                        The best base will yield average results with a random mattress – and vice versa. They need to be "matched" in terms of height, fixation, and air exchange so that the body receives honest support.

                                        Bed selection algorithm

                                        Keep the sequence in mind – it's easier not to get carried away by unnecessary things.

                                        Step-by-step route

                                        The list below is not dogma, but a working support that helps you stay on course:

                                        1. Record measurements and passages, considering doors, windows, and radiators.
                                          1. Describe sleep scenarios and daily habits.
                                            1. Choose the type of base considering ventilation and storage needs.
                                              1. Select materials according to your requirements and wishes.
                                                1. Match the mattress and base in terms of height, fixation, and air exchange.
                                                  1. Conduct a "noise test" and "seating rehearsal" in the showroom.
                                                    1. Plan for maintenance: seasonal tightening of fasteners and inspection of supports.

                                                      This route saves effort: decisions are made logically, and the item serves long and quietly.

                                                      Where to buy a bed profitably

                                                      Theory turns into a confident decision when there is competent advice and transparent information about the design. "Svit Matrasiv" helps assemble a set for your scenario: coordinate the base and mattress, select materials, and explain the nuances in simple language. Here you will find a wide range of models for different layouts, convenient delivery across Ukraine, attentive support before and after purchase, and certified products with an official warranty. You can view the assortment and place an order on the website svit-matrasiv.com.ua. Go to the catalog and place an order – when all the nuances are laid out on the shelves, the bedroom immediately turns into a source of strength, quality rest, and recovery.

                                                      Lilia Podolyak

                                                      Business News