How to apply for the death of close relatives to the International Register of Losses for Ukraine: instructions

Citizens who have lost loved ones due to Russia's full-scale invasion can apply for compensation for moral and material damages to the International Register of Damages through the Diia portal. Applications are accepted for both civilian and military victims.

UNN explains how to file a claim for the death of close relatives in the International Register of Losses for Ukraine.

Who can apply?

Parents of the deceased (biological, legally recognized adoptive parents or step-parents (husband or wife of one of the parents);

Another spouse of the deceased (legally married) or civil partner;

Child of the deceased (biological, legally recognized adopted child or stepchild (child of a spouse or civil partner));

Another family member who is not an immediate family member but had a close relationship with the deceased and elements of dependence that differ from ordinary kinship and can provide evidence of this.

How to apply?

You can apply online to do so:

Go to the Diia portal.

Select “Service Catalog”.

Select “Reparations: International Register of Losses”.

Fill out the application in category A 2.1 “Death of a close family member”. There, provide information about the deceased family member, the circumstances and place of death, attach identification documents of the deceased family member, and confirm the family relationship.

Sign it with an electronic signature and send it.

You can choose from the events that caused the death when filling out the application:

- the result of active hostilities;

- shelling (air attack, artillery, mortar, small arms,

other types of shelling);

- violent acts during their stay in the temporarily occupied territories,

in the territories of hostilities/possible hostilities;

- violent acts as a result of illegal imprisonment or abduction;

- explosions on mines and other explosive devices;

- Torture, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in conditions of deprivation of liberty;

- an attempt to evacuate from the temporarily occupied territories, territories of hostilities/possible hostilities;

- destruction of the Kakhovka HPP;

- humanitarian crisis (lack of medical care, lack of food and water, diseases caused by unfit conditions);

- other events that led to death.

The applications will be reviewed and submitted to the future commission for compensation. Information on the launch of the commission will appear on the official pages of Diia.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the International Register of Losses for Ukraine has opened a second category of applications for the death of close family members due to the "Diya". Relatives of those killed both in Ukraine and abroad as a result of Russian aggression can apply.