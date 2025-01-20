How to apply for the death of close relatives to the International Register of Losses for Ukraine: instructions

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102418 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102876 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110872 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113451 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135444 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104545 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138116 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103854 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113502 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117028 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 122864 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122864 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 80654 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118006 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 54547 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 58205 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58205 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102418 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135444 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138116 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169226 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 158830 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158830 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 37965 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37965 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58205 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118006 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122864 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141210 views
How to apply for the death of close relatives to the International Register of Losses for Ukraine: instructions
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 57619 views

How to apply for the death of close relatives to the International Register of Losses for Ukraine: instructions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57619 views

Through the Diia portal, you can submit a claim for compensation for the death of close relatives to the International Registry. Applications are accepted for both civilian and military victims.

Citizens who have lost loved ones due to Russia's full-scale invasion can apply for compensation for moral and material damages to the International Register of Damages through the Diia portal. Applications are accepted for both civilian and military victims.

UNN explains how to file a claim for the death of close relatives in the International Register of Losses for Ukraine.

Who can apply?

  • Parents of the deceased (biological, legally recognized adoptive parents or step-parents (husband or wife of one of the parents);
    • Another spouse of the deceased (legally married) or civil partner;
      • Child of the deceased (biological, legally recognized adopted child or stepchild (child of a spouse or civil partner));
        • Another family member who is not an immediate family member but had a close relationship with the deceased and elements of dependence that differ from  ordinary kinship and can provide evidence of this. 
          Image

          How to apply?

          You can apply online to do so:

          • Go to the Diia portal.
            • Select “Service Catalog”.
              • Select “Reparations: International Register of Losses”.
                • Fill out the application in category A 2.1 “Death of a close family member”. There, provide information about the deceased family member, the circumstances and place of death, attach identification documents of the deceased family member, and confirm the family relationship.
                  • Sign it with an electronic signature and send it.

                    You can choose from the events that caused the death when filling out the application:

                    - the result of active hostilities;

                    - shelling (air attack, artillery, mortar, small arms,

                    other types of shelling);

                    - violent acts during their stay in the temporarily occupied territories,

                    in the territories of hostilities/possible hostilities;

                    - violent acts as a result of illegal imprisonment or abduction;

                    - explosions on mines and other explosive devices;

                    - Torture, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in conditions of deprivation of liberty;

                    - an attempt to evacuate from the temporarily occupied territories, territories of hostilities/possible hostilities;

                    - destruction of the Kakhovka HPP;

                    - humanitarian crisis (lack of medical care, lack of food and water, diseases caused by unfit conditions); 

                    - other events that led to death.

                    The applications will be reviewed and submitted to the future commission for compensation. Information on the launch of the commission will appear on the official pages of Diia.

                    Recall 

                    Earlier, UNN wrote that the International Register of Losses for Ukraine has opened a second category of applications for the death of close family members due to the "Diya". Relatives of those killed both in Ukraine and abroad as a result of Russian aggression can apply.

                    Alina Volianska

                    Alina Volianska

                    SocietyLife hack
                    ukraineUkraine

