How the CS2 showmatch between NAVI and FC Dynamo Kyiv went down

10:41 AM • 9950 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 30961 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 26235 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 51933 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 52655 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 72548 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 54543 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 46912 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 42443 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 72720 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Popular news
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hoursSeptember 25, 05:22 AM • 49355 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideoSeptember 25, 05:27 AM • 37963 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 21879 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizzinessSeptember 25, 07:15 AM • 35422 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 19930 views
Publications
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhoto11:57 AM • 10332 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on10:50 AM • 17370 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill10:24 AM • 30944 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 20056 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizzinessSeptember 25, 07:15 AM • 35550 views
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week10:47 AM • 11387 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 21983 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 59204 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 117567 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 75928 views
How the CS2 showmatch between NAVI and FC Dynamo Kyiv went down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

On September 23, an atypical event in the history of Ukrainian sports and esports took place — Match of LeGGends: Derby on the server, conceived by the betting brand GGBET. For the first time in Counter-Strike 2, representatives of the most titled Ukrainian esports organization and the legendary Kyiv football club competed, and the match was covered by professional commentators and star guests.

How the CS2 showmatch between NAVI and FC Dynamo Kyiv went down

The "warm-up" to the competitive part began with the analytics studio. The studio moderator, Vitaliy v1lat Volochai, accompanied by goalkeeper Denys Boyko and members of "Lions on a Jeep" Mykola Zyryanov and Valentyn Mikhiyenko, discussed the formats in which the teams would play, and also conducted various quizzes on sports and esports topics. At this time, in the Kyiv studio of Maincast, Dynamo players Mykola Shaparenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Kristian Bilovar, Denys Popov, and Vladyslav Dubinchak were preparing for the game. NAVI CS2 team players Valeriy "b1t" Vakhovskyi, Oleksiy "Aleksib" Virolainen, Ivan "iM" Mykhai, and others connected to the server from their homes after returning from Budapest, where they became the winners of the StarLadder StarSeries Fall 2025 tournament.

The "Derby on the Server" started with the Classic Map format – a "warm-up" game on the popular map Dust 2. From the very first game, special rules were applied to balance the forces: after 3 lost rounds, the team received additional health points. This helped to make the game more lively, intense, and competitive. As a result, NAVI won on Dust 2 with a 5-round advantage (13:8). The game was commented on by Fedir KvaN Zakharov and streamer Filip Tremba.

The "equator" of the show match was the Arms Race mode, where each player showed their own performance and played against everyone. Within the mode, three rounds were played on the maps Shoots, Pool Day, and Baggage, in which each player had to go through an "arms race": make as many kills as possible with different weapons and be the first to make a knife kill. This game was commented on by Mykhailo Olsior Zverev together with KvaN. 

Based on the game statistics and the results of each player in Arms Race, the teams for the final game of the show match were formed. NAVI and "Dynamo" exchanged participants, resulting in the formation of mixed teams DYNAVI and NAVIDY. The final game took place on the Mirage map, and the NAVIDY team won (13:5). KvaN was joined in the commentary by Valentyn Mikhiyenko, a member of "Lions on a Jeep". Despite the fast game on the map, it was remembered for unexpected moves from the "Dynamo" players, confident signature play from NAVI, and showed that esports players can play with athletes.

In total, Match of LeGGends: Derby on the Server gathered over 100,000 views and caused a flurry of comments from viewers about the possibility of holding another show match, but with teams playing football. 

For those who wish to rewatch Match of LeGGends: Derby on the Server or watch it for the first time, the broadcast is available on the "Dynamo" YouTube channel.

Lilia Podolyak

SportsTechnologies
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Budapest