How the CS2 showmatch between NAVI and FC Dynamo Kyiv went down

The "warm-up" to the competitive part began with the analytics studio. The studio moderator, Vitaliy v1lat Volochai, accompanied by goalkeeper Denys Boyko and members of "Lions on a Jeep" Mykola Zyryanov and Valentyn Mikhiyenko, discussed the formats in which the teams would play, and also conducted various quizzes on sports and esports topics. At this time, in the Kyiv studio of Maincast, Dynamo players Mykola Shaparenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Kristian Bilovar, Denys Popov, and Vladyslav Dubinchak were preparing for the game. NAVI CS2 team players Valeriy "b1t" Vakhovskyi, Oleksiy "Aleksib" Virolainen, Ivan "iM" Mykhai, and others connected to the server from their homes after returning from Budapest, where they became the winners of the StarLadder StarSeries Fall 2025 tournament.



The "Derby on the Server" started with the Classic Map format – a "warm-up" game on the popular map Dust 2. From the very first game, special rules were applied to balance the forces: after 3 lost rounds, the team received additional health points. This helped to make the game more lively, intense, and competitive. As a result, NAVI won on Dust 2 with a 5-round advantage (13:8). The game was commented on by Fedir KvaN Zakharov and streamer Filip Tremba.

The "equator" of the show match was the Arms Race mode, where each player showed their own performance and played against everyone. Within the mode, three rounds were played on the maps Shoots, Pool Day, and Baggage, in which each player had to go through an "arms race": make as many kills as possible with different weapons and be the first to make a knife kill. This game was commented on by Mykhailo Olsior Zverev together with KvaN.

Based on the game statistics and the results of each player in Arms Race, the teams for the final game of the show match were formed. NAVI and "Dynamo" exchanged participants, resulting in the formation of mixed teams DYNAVI and NAVIDY. The final game took place on the Mirage map, and the NAVIDY team won (13:5). KvaN was joined in the commentary by Valentyn Mikhiyenko, a member of "Lions on a Jeep". Despite the fast game on the map, it was remembered for unexpected moves from the "Dynamo" players, confident signature play from NAVI, and showed that esports players can play with athletes.

In total, Match of LeGGends: Derby on the Server gathered over 100,000 views and caused a flurry of comments from viewers about the possibility of holding another show match, but with teams playing football.

For those who wish to rewatch Match of LeGGends: Derby on the Server or watch it for the first time, the broadcast is available on the "Dynamo" YouTube channel.

