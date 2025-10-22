How power will be cut off in Kyiv on October 23: DTEK published schedules

In Kyiv, tomorrow, October 23, electricity shutdown schedules for household consumers will be in effect. DTEK informs about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

According to DTEK, on October 23, electricity will be cut off in Kyiv according to the following schedule:

1.1 queue - without electricity from 09:00 to 18:00 and from 21:00 to 23:00;

1.2 queue - without electricity from 09:00 to 18:00 and from 21:00 to 23:00;

2.2 queue - without electricity from 10:00 to 18:00 and from 20:00 to 23:00;

2.3 queue - without electricity from 10:00 to 18:00 and from 20:00 to 23:00;

3.1 queue - without electricity from 13:00 to 21:00;

3.2 queue - without electricity from 13:00 to 21:00;

4.1 queue - without electricity from 17:00 to 21:00;

4.2 queue - without electricity from 17:00 to 21:00;

5.1 queue - without electricity from 07:00 to 14:00;

5.2 queue - without electricity from 07:00 to 14:00;

6.1 queue - without electricity from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 17:00 to 22:00;

6.2 queue - without electricity from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 17:00 to 22:00.

Earlier it was reported that on October 23, from 07:00 to 23:00, hourly electricity shutdown schedules will be applied in most regions of Ukraine, up to three queues simultaneously. This will apply to both household and industrial consumers.