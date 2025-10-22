$41.740.01
How power will be cut off in Kyiv on October 23: DTEK published schedules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3718 views

DTEK announced the electricity shutdown schedules for household consumers in Kyiv on October 23. The shutdowns will occur in queues, covering different time intervals throughout the day.

How power will be cut off in Kyiv on October 23: DTEK published schedules

In Kyiv, tomorrow, October 23, electricity shutdown schedules for household consumers will be in effect. DTEK informs about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

According to DTEK, on October 23, electricity will be cut off in Kyiv according to the following schedule:

  • 1.1 queue - without electricity from 09:00 to 18:00 and from 21:00 to 23:00;
    • 1.2 queue - without electricity from 09:00 to 18:00 and from 21:00 to 23:00;
      • 2.2 queue - without electricity from 10:00 to 18:00 and from 20:00 to 23:00;
        • 2.3 queue - without electricity from 10:00 to 18:00 and from 20:00 to 23:00;
          • 3.1 queue - without electricity from 13:00 to 21:00;
            • 3.2 queue - without electricity from 13:00 to 21:00;
              • 4.1 queue - without electricity from 17:00 to 21:00;
                • 4.2 queue - without electricity from 17:00 to 21:00;
                  • 5.1 queue - without electricity from 07:00 to 14:00;
                    • 5.2 queue - without electricity from 07:00 to 14:00;
                      • 6.1 queue - without electricity from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 17:00 to 22:00;
                        • 6.2 queue - without electricity from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 17:00 to 22:00.

                          Recall

                          Earlier it was reported that on October 23, from 07:00 to 23:00, hourly electricity shutdown schedules will be applied in most regions of Ukraine, up to three queues simultaneously. This will apply to both household and industrial consumers.

                          Vita Zelenetska

                          SocietyKyiv
                          Electricity blackout schedules
                          Power outage
                          Electricity
                          DTEK
                          Ukraine
                          Kyiv