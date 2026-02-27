How military personnel can allocate monetary allowance in case of captivity - step-by-step instructions

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
02:14 PM • 734 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13105 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 17007 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 27492 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 45045 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 41392 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 37074 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32059 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 51950 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22854 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.5m/s
73%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Philippines, Japan, and US Conduct Naval Drills in South China SeaFebruary 27, 04:36 AM • 5988 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhotoFebruary 27, 04:46 AM • 21668 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with AfghanistanFebruary 27, 05:00 AM • 18130 views
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in UkraineFebruary 27, 05:43 AM • 13323 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 7328 views
Publications
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 666 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 7436 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13105 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices10:21 AM • 17007 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 41392 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Slovakia
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 21322 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 18500 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 49227 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 58842 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 61071 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
The Times

How military personnel can allocate monetary allowance in case of captivity - step-by-step instructions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has clarified how military personnel can independently determine the recipients of monetary allowance in case of captivity or disappearance. This is possible through a personal order, certified by a commander or a notary.

How military personnel can allocate monetary allowance in case of captivity - step-by-step instructions

Defenders have the right to direct funds to their families or specific individuals, or to choose a mechanism for depositing a portion of their payments for their future after returning.

Starting from February 2025, military personnel can independently determine who will receive their benefits in case of capture or disappearance. How to do this already in 2026, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained, UNN reports.

To exercise the right of choice, a serviceman can draw up a personal order, which specifies the recipients and percentage shares of payments. Such an order is certified by the commander of the military unit or a notary, after which the original is transferred for storage in the personal file.

The agency also emphasized that a serviceman has the right to cancel or update their order at any time.

How to draw up a personal order

Write. Draw up a document in any form. Clearly indicate the persons and their shares in percentages (for example, 100% to one person or 50% to two different ones).

Certify. The authenticity of the signature must be certified by the commander of the military unit or a notary.

Transfer. The original is transferred to the commander for storage in the personal file: on the day of certification by the commander, or within 10 days if certified by a notary.

Who will receive the money

The mechanism depends on whether there is a personal order from the serviceman.

If there is an order

Payments are made to those persons and in those amounts (percentages) that the serviceman personally determined. Important: this works regardless of family ties. That is, the recipients are determined not by the order of inheritance, but by specific free will.

If there is no order

An automatic distribution mechanism applies:

  • 50% is paid to the closest relatives according to the law;
    • 50% is deposited into the serviceman's personal account.

      That is, if we are talking about, conditionally, UAH 120,000/month, then in the absence of an order, UAH 60,000 is received by the family, and another UAH 60,000 is deposited by the state.

      Deposit: financial guarantee after return

      The state keeps the deposited part of the funds in the account until the serviceman returns to ensure their financial stability. That is, part of the payments does not "dissolve" in current expenses, but accumulates as a reserve for the period after service.

      Protection against inflation

      The saved amount does not just lie in the account. It is necessarily indexed in accordance with current legislation, that is, it must be protected from depreciation due to inflation.

      Recall

      The Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 13646 on the social protection of servicemen, which establishes UAH 15 million as the maximum amount of assistance to the families of the deceased. This amount includes payments received during the status of missing in action.

      Oleksandra Vasylenko

      Society
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
      Verkhovna Rada