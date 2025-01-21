How many Ukrainians have already received the “winter thousand” from the state - new data

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that more than 12 million Ukrainians have already applied for thousands of hryvnias under the Winter eSupport program. He said this during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

"More than 12 million Ukrainians have applied for thousands of hryvnias under the Winter eSupport program. 11.5 million people have already received their payments, including more than 3.3 million in 2025," Shmyhal said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that two-thirds of the Winter eSupport funds were spent by Ukrainians on utilities. They also actively spent money on mobile phone recharges and donations.