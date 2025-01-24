Houses damaged and fires started as a result of an enemy attack in Kyiv region

A multi-storey building and a private house were damaged and fires broke out as a result of an attack by Russian attack drones in Kyiv region. This was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the downed "Shahed" caused a fire and destruction of the facade on floors six through nine.

As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed target in one of the settlements of the region, a fire broke out in a 10-storey residential building in several apartments. The destruction of the facade on the 6th-9th floors was recorded - Mykola Kalashnyk wrote at 03:54.

According to the official, all operational services are in place. The residents of the building have been evacuated.

In another settlement, a fire broke out in a private two-story house on the area of 120 m2 - Mykola Kalashnyk added.

Information about the victims is being checked, and as of 4:00 a.m., an air alert is in effect in the Kyiv region due to the movement of drones.

Russian drones are shot down in Kyiv region