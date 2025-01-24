Houses damaged and fires started as a result of an enemy attack in Kyiv region

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 89529 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100573 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108514 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111357 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132027 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103828 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135657 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103791 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113445 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117001 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119970 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 65570 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114699 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 36864 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 34261 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 89611 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132036 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135665 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167379 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157106 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28545 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 34261 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114699 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119970 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140390 views
Houses damaged and fires started as a result of an enemy attack in Kyiv region

Houses damaged and fires started as a result of an enemy attack in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121522 views

A 10-story building and a private two-story house were damaged by Russian drones in Kyiv region. The facade was destroyed and fires were reported, and residents were evacuated.

A multi-storey building and a private house were damaged and fires broke out as a result of an attack by Russian attack drones in Kyiv region. This was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the downed "Shahed" caused a fire and destruction of the facade on floors six through nine. 

As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed target in one of the settlements of the region, a fire broke out in a 10-storey residential building in several apartments. The destruction of the facade on the 6th-9th floors was recorded  

- Mykola Kalashnyk wrote at 03:54.

According to the official, all operational services are in place. The residents of the building have been evacuated.

In another settlement, a fire broke out in a private two-story house on the area of 120 m2

- Mykola Kalashnyk added.

Information about the victims is being checked, and as of 4:00 a.m., an air alert is in effect in the Kyiv region due to the movement of drones.

Russian drones are shot down in Kyiv region

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyivKyiv region
kyivKyiv

