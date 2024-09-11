House Republicans urge Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's strikes on Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 83054 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 59111 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 37079 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 66318 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 42994 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195119 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196660 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185565 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212412 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200608 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149058 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148360 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152498 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143456 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159886 views
House Republicans urge Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's strikes on Russia

House Republicans urge Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's strikes on Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101813 views

A group of House Republicans urged Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of US weapons to strike Russia. They believe this will help end the war.

A group of key House Republicans have called on President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons systems provided by the United States, which would allow Kyiv to strike targets deep in Russia. This is reported by the website of the US Foreign Affairs Committee, UNN reports.

Details

“We sent a letter to President Biden urging the administration to lift the remaining restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range systems provided by the United States, including Army Tactical Air Defense Missile Systems (ATACMS), to strike deep into Russian territory,” the statement said.

Republicans argue that these restrictions prevent Ukraine from ending the war. The letter also emphasizes that the partial lifting of the ban on strikes on military targets in Russia earlier this year “came too late” and did not allow Ukraine to prevent the Russian offensive on Kharkiv or focus on critical areas of the front line in Donetsk region.

The congressmen believe that numerous legitimate military targets remain within range on Russian territory. “The Institute for the Study of War estimates that, excluding airfields, there are more than 200 legitimate military targets within range of U.S.-supplied weapons, including military bases, logistics hubs, fuel depots, ammunition depots, and command and control systems,” they report.

The Republicans also emphasized that the White House's fears of an escalation by Russia after Ukraine used American weapons in Russia and seized the Kursk region from the Ukrainian Armed Forces were unfounded. They reminded that during Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008, it became clear that Putin “does not respond to appeasement.”

“This conflict will end only when tougher sanctions and Ukraine's success on the battlefield convince Vladimir Putin that he has nothing more to gain from the war and that he must come to the negotiating table,” the congressmen emphasized.

The letter also expresses disappointment over the “ban” by the United States to use its long-range Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles to strike Russian territory, despite its willingness to change this policy.

“It is high time the administration reversed course and lifted the remaining restrictions on Ukraine's use of U.S.-provided weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia,” the congressmen summarized. Congressman Bill Keating sent a similar letter.

Earlier, Chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul said in an interview: “I spoke to Blinken two days ago, and he's going with his counterpart from the UK to Kyiv to essentially tell them that they're going to allow them [to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles].

Biden administration sends secret report on Ukraine war to Congress - Reuters10.09.24, 06:56 • 108813 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising