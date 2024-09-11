House Republicans urge Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's strikes on Russia

A group of key House Republicans have called on President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons systems provided by the United States, which would allow Kyiv to strike targets deep in Russia. This is reported by the website of the US Foreign Affairs Committee, UNN reports.

Details

“We sent a letter to President Biden urging the administration to lift the remaining restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range systems provided by the United States, including Army Tactical Air Defense Missile Systems (ATACMS), to strike deep into Russian territory,” the statement said.

Republicans argue that these restrictions prevent Ukraine from ending the war. The letter also emphasizes that the partial lifting of the ban on strikes on military targets in Russia earlier this year “came too late” and did not allow Ukraine to prevent the Russian offensive on Kharkiv or focus on critical areas of the front line in Donetsk region.

The congressmen believe that numerous legitimate military targets remain within range on Russian territory. “The Institute for the Study of War estimates that, excluding airfields, there are more than 200 legitimate military targets within range of U.S.-supplied weapons, including military bases, logistics hubs, fuel depots, ammunition depots, and command and control systems,” they report.

The Republicans also emphasized that the White House's fears of an escalation by Russia after Ukraine used American weapons in Russia and seized the Kursk region from the Ukrainian Armed Forces were unfounded. They reminded that during Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008, it became clear that Putin “does not respond to appeasement.”

“This conflict will end only when tougher sanctions and Ukraine's success on the battlefield convince Vladimir Putin that he has nothing more to gain from the war and that he must come to the negotiating table,” the congressmen emphasized.

The letter also expresses disappointment over the “ban” by the United States to use its long-range Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles to strike Russian territory, despite its willingness to change this policy.

“It is high time the administration reversed course and lifted the remaining restrictions on Ukraine's use of U.S.-provided weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia,” the congressmen summarized. Congressman Bill Keating sent a similar letter.

Earlier, Chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul said in an interview: “I spoke to Blinken two days ago, and he's going with his counterpart from the UK to Kyiv to essentially tell them that they're going to allow them [to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles].

Biden administration sends secret report on Ukraine war to Congress - Reuters