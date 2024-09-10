Biden administration sends secret report on Ukraine war to Congress - Reuters

The Biden administration has sent a secret report to Congress on the strategy of the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

US President Joe Biden's administration has sent the long-awaited classified strategy report on the war in Ukraine to Congress. The report was submitted after a delay, as the deadline set in the June spending bill expired in April.

A congressional aide confirmed that the report had been received, but that lawmakers had not yet had time to review it. The White House has not yet commented on the situation.

