Biden reacts to the tragedy in Poltava: condemns Russia's attack “in the strongest possible terms”

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Russia's attack on Poltava on September 3 in the strongest terms and said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to “break the will of a free people.” This is stated in Biden's statement released by the White House, UNN reports .

Earlier today (September 3 - ed.), Russian missiles struck a military training center and hospital in Ukraine, killing more than 50 people and wounding dozens. I condemn this sad attack in the strongest possible terms. This attack is a tragic reminder of Putin's ongoing and outrageous attempts to break the will of a free people. But for two and a half years now, the people of Ukraine have stood firm - Biden said in a statement.

As Biden indicated, the United States will continue to stand by Ukraine, including by providing air defense systems and capabilities necessary to protect their country.

“Make no mistake: Russia will not win this war. The people of Ukraine will win. And on this tragic day, and every day, the United States will stand with them,” Biden added.

During a briefing, the White House National Security Council's Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that Russia's strike on Poltava is “another horrific reminder of the extent of Putin's brutality against the people of Ukraine.”

“As President Biden has made clear, our support for Ukraine remains unwavering, and we will continue to focus on strengthening their armed forces and air defense against such attacks and assaults. As you saw, just 10 days ago we announced another military assistance. It included ammunition for HIMARS systems, anti-drone equipment, ammunition, and Javelin anti-tank and anti-armor systems. And more will be provided in the coming weeks. So we will continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to defend itself against such attacks,” Kirby emphasized.

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Poltava increased to 271