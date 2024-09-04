Biden reacts to the tragedy in Poltava: condemns Russia's attack “in the strongest possible terms”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120960 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124036 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202559 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155797 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154045 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143445 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200412 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112477 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188892 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105127 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 54815 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 65321 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 37119 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 94848 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 73627 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202552 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200409 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188890 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215539 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203509 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 24335 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150837 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150036 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154062 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144953 views
Actual
Biden reacts to the tragedy in Poltava: condemns Russia's attack “in the strongest possible terms”

Biden reacts to the tragedy in Poltava: condemns Russia's attack “in the strongest possible terms”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 122906 views

US President Joe Biden strongly condemned the Russian missile attack on Poltava that killed more than 50 people. He stated that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with air defense systems and other necessary assistance.

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Russia's attack on Poltava on September 3 in the strongest terms and said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to “break the will of a free people.”  This is stated in Biden's statement released by the White House, UNN reports

Earlier today (September 3 - ed.), Russian missiles struck a military training center and hospital in Ukraine, killing more than 50 people and wounding dozens. I condemn this sad attack in the strongest possible terms. This attack is a tragic reminder of Putin's ongoing and outrageous attempts to break the will of a free people. But for two and a half years now, the people of Ukraine have stood firm

- Biden said in a statement.

As Biden indicated, the United States will continue to stand by Ukraine, including by providing air defense systems and capabilities necessary to protect their country. 

“Make no mistake: Russia will not win this war. The people of Ukraine will win. And on this tragic day, and every day, the United States will stand with them,” Biden added. 

During a briefing, the White House National Security Council's Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that Russia's strike on Poltava is “another horrific reminder of the extent of Putin's brutality against the people of Ukraine.” 

“As President Biden has made clear, our support for Ukraine remains unwavering, and we will continue to focus on strengthening their armed forces and air defense against such attacks and assaults.  As you saw, just 10 days ago we announced another military assistance.  It included ammunition for HIMARS systems, anti-drone equipment, ammunition, and Javelin anti-tank and anti-armor systems.  And more will be provided in the coming weeks.  So we will continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to defend itself against such attacks,” Kirby emphasized.

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Poltava increased to 27103.09.24, 20:00 • 22338 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising