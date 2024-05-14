Hotel Ukraine in Kyiv to be sold for over a billion hryvnias

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72072 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105373 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148338 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152550 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249103 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173822 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165119 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148277 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225213 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42870 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37709 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 31470 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56042 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50072 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249103 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225213 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211392 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237172 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224029 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 72072 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50072 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56042 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112650 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113574 views
Hotel Ukraine in Kyiv to be sold for over a billion hryvnias

Hotel Ukraine in Kyiv to be sold for over a billion hryvnias

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18984 views

Hotel Ukraina, a four-star hotel in the center of Kyiv with 14 floors, a restaurant, banquet halls and parking, will be sold for a price of at least UAH 1.048 billion set by the State Property Fund.

The State Property Fund has set a starting price for the Ukraina Hotel in Kyiv. It is going to be sold for at least UAH 1.048 billion. The starting price was determined by the auction commission, and it is yet to be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. This was announced by the head of the Fund Vitaliy Koval in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

"Ukraina is a four-star hotel located in the center of Kyiv, at 4 Instytutska Street, above Maidan Nezalezhnosti. The 14-storey building has a total area of 22,481.5 sqm and features a 451 sqm restaurant for 250 people, four banquet halls, six conference rooms, a beauty salon, a sauna, a massage room and a parking lot for 69 cars.

Privatization is scheduled for the summer of 2024, but the exact date has not yet been set.

Addendum

Hotel Ukraina has accumulated more than UAH 45 million in debts. Therefore, the State Property Fund of Ukraine plans to put it up for privatization

Government transfers Kozatsky Hotel in Kyiv to the State Property Fund for further privatization2/23/24, 2:03 PM • 32203 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyKyiv

