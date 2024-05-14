Hotel Ukraine in Kyiv to be sold for over a billion hryvnias

The State Property Fund has set a starting price for the Ukraina Hotel in Kyiv. It is going to be sold for at least UAH 1.048 billion. The starting price was determined by the auction commission, and it is yet to be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. This was announced by the head of the Fund Vitaliy Koval in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

"Ukraina is a four-star hotel located in the center of Kyiv, at 4 Instytutska Street, above Maidan Nezalezhnosti. The 14-storey building has a total area of 22,481.5 sqm and features a 451 sqm restaurant for 250 people, four banquet halls, six conference rooms, a beauty salon, a sauna, a massage room and a parking lot for 69 cars.

Privatization is scheduled for the summer of 2024, but the exact date has not yet been set.

Addendum

Hotel Ukraina has accumulated more than UAH 45 million in debts. Therefore, the State Property Fund of Ukraine plans to put it up for privatization

