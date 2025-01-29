Hostile attacks in Sumy region: 71 attacks and one civilian casualty recorded

In Sumy region, massive fire was recorded on the communities of the region, in total, the enemy made 71 attacks, which caused 116 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The settlements of Yunakivska, Miropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Hlukhivska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Seredyno-Budska and Znob-Novgorodska communities were attacked.

The most intense was the shelling of the Velykopysarivska community, where artillery strikes (24 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (5 explosions) were recorded. Other communities were also affected: Seredyno-Budska - dropping of explosives from UAVs (8 explosions), Bilopilska - mortar attacks and UAV attacks (5 explosions), Esmanska - mortar attacks (3 explosions), FPV drones (8 explosions) and UAVs (2 explosions).

The Krasnopilska community was heavily attacked by the enemy - UAVs dropping explosives (13 explosions), FPV drone attacks (2 explosions), mortar and artillery fire (15 explosions), and fire from an easel mounted anti-tank grenade launcher (4 explosions). In Hlukhivska community, an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (2 explosions) and an FPV drone attack (1 explosion), in Znob-Novhorodska community - drone strikes (3 explosions), in Myropilska community - (4 explosions), mortar attacks (9 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (2 explosions) in Yunakivska, drop of explosive ordnance from a UAV (1 explosion) in Novoslobidska, and FPV drone attacks (3 explosions) in Shalyhinska.

In addition, it became known that the day before in the evening, an FPV drone attacked the Velykopysarivska community, killing one civilian.

