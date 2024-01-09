Hostile attack on Kyiv on December 29: death toll rises to 33

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv on December 29 killed 33 people. During the dismantling of destroyed building structures in a warehouse in the Shevchenko district, signs of another victim were found. This was reported by the head of the KMVA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Update on the aftermath of the missile attack on December 29, 2023. During the dismantling of destroyed building structures at a warehouse in the Shevchenkivskyi district, signs of another victim were found - Popko said.

According to him, this data was confirmed by the reconciliation of the national police.

"So, as of this minute, racist missiles killed 33 people in Kyiv on December 29," he said.

On December 29, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine