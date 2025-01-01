Hostile attack on Kyiv: four injured already

Four people were injured in the attack by Russian UAVs on the capital, two of them hospitalized. Most of the injured are from the Pechersk district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday, UNN reports .

There are already four casualties as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital. Two of them were hospitalized. Two were treated by medics on the spot. Most of the victims are from the Pechersk district - wrote Klitschko.

Klitschko also said that as a result of the fall of debris in Sviatoshyno tram, the tracks were damaged 100 meters from the tram depot.

The rescuers are completing the work and road builders will start restoring the tracks immediately.

Glass in three trams was also damaged.

