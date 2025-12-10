Horrific discovery in Kyiv region: a skinned animal found crucified in Bilohorodka, police investigating

In the village of Bilohorodka, Bucha district, Kyiv region, people discovered a gruesome find - the crucified body of a dead animal, skinned, was found in the yard of a private house. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Charitable Association for Animal Protection "Plyushka".

As noted by animal volunteers, this is not the first time such gruesome finds have been discovered. Law enforcement officers are currently working at the scene.

Later, volunteers found out that it was a marten.

Attention, 18+ footage!!! Not recommended for viewing by people with sensitive psyches!!!

