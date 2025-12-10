Horrific discovery in Kyiv region: a skinned animal found crucified in Bilohorodka, police investigating
Kyiv • UNN
In Bilohorodka, Bucha district, Kyiv region, a crucified and skinned marten was found in the yard of a private house. This is not the first such incident; law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
In the village of Bilohorodka, Bucha district, Kyiv region, people discovered a gruesome find - the crucified body of a dead animal, skinned, was found in the yard of a private house. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Charitable Association for Animal Protection "Plyushka".
Details
As noted by animal volunteers, this is not the first time such gruesome finds have been discovered. Law enforcement officers are currently working at the scene.
Later, volunteers found out that it was a marten.
Attention, 18+ footage!!! Not recommended for viewing by people with sensitive psyches!!!
Recall
In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, police are investigating the death of a cat, which, according to social media reports, was thrown out of a window by an 11-year-old schoolboy.