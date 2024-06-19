Hit with three cabs: a woman was injured in Kharkiv

The invaders hit Kharkiv with three women. It is known that as a result of the attack, a woman was injured, reports UNN.

According to the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, the invaders struck the Shevchenko District of Kharkiv with three women. Two hits to the ground on the territory of a children's camp and one near a residential building, there is damage.

In turn, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said that as a result of the Russian attack, there is a victim.

"According to updated information, as a result of the double arrival of cabs, one woman was injured. Doctors are already working with her, " the mayor said.

The enemy hit a children's recreation facility: Terekhov on the Russian attack on the outskirts of Kharkiv