Historic match: FC Veres played against media football club ProFan in Rivne

On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
03:39 PM • 5108 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 7986 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 9264 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 11276 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 22859 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
01:14 PM • 19731 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44769 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30474 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55237 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27PhotoNovember 14, 07:19 AM • 62982 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 14, 08:55 AM • 30836 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 25085 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhotoNovember 14, 10:19 AM • 17003 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 14932 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 22842 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
01:14 PM • 19722 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 14958 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44757 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:40 PM • 274753 views
Historic match: FC Veres played against media football club ProFan in Rivne

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

For the first time in the history of Ukrainian football, a media team challenged a UPL club — and did so with dignity, giving fans spectacular football, a lot of emotions, and the atmosphere of a true celebration of the game.

Historic match: FC Veres played against media football club ProFan in Rivne

Rivne became the center of a big football celebration — two worlds met at the Avangard stadium: professional football and media energy. NK Veres, a participant in the Ukrainian Premier League, played a historic match against the media football club ProFan. The match, organized with the support of the Betking Foundation and its founder Pavlo Zhurylo, became a real holiday for fans and a bright event for the football community, UNN reports.

For the first time in the history of Ukrainian football, a media team challenged a UPL club — and did it with dignity, giving fans spectacular football, a lot of emotions, and the atmosphere of a real game celebration.

Two philosophies — one field

MFC ProFan is the winner of the first Ukrainian media football championship UA Steel League, the owner of the Media League Cup, and the most prominent media football club in the country, uniting bloggers and ex-football players. The team promotes football culture through creativity and social initiatives, participates in charity and exhibition matches, creating a new format of interaction with fans.

NK Veres is a professional club from Rivne, a UPL participant with a long history, its own academy, and dedicated fans. The team used the international break to give the audience a real football show.

Result and course of the game

Media football brought a real explosion of emotions to the Veres players. The game started instantly: the first interception of the ball led to a simultaneous injury to players of both teams. The referee did not hesitate — a yellow card for the media player and a penalty shot against ProFan. Eren Aydin did not miss — 1:0.

The dynamics only increased. ProFan managed to use the "Joker" and equalize the score, while "Veres" received a "Penalty" card — 1:1. Every minute was worth its weight in gold, and special cards added unpredictability to the game.

The second half was a real sensation: NK Veres president Ivan Nadein entered the field and impressed everyone with a presidential penalty shot. Later, he scored a brace, reinforcing the team's leadership and raising its morale.

Veres finished the match with a crushing score of 5:1.

Regardless of the score, the event has already become a victory — both for football and for the spectators. The atmosphere in the stands resembled a grand final: songs, fan zones, autograph sessions, and a joint photo of the teams after the game.

Final whistle

"We did not perceive the game as a show — it was a real match. ProFan proved that bloggers can not only talk about football, but also play it. For us, it's a great relief, and for the fans — positive energy and a real spectacle," shared Ihor Kharatin, team captain, midfielder of NK Veres.

For their part, ProFan representatives emphasized that the match became an important event not only for the team, but also for all participants of the media and football movement.

"For us, it was not just a match — it was a big event for everyone who follows the development of media football. We are grateful to Veres for their respect, playing at full strength, and the opportunity to prove that media teams are a full-fledged part of Ukrainian football," emphasized Kyrylo Duchev, captain of the ProFan team.

New format — new opportunities

The match became an important milestone for Ukrainian football. Two approaches met on the field: the creativity and energy of bloggers against the experience and skill of professionals. Betking Foundation founder Pavlo Zhurylo called the match "a new stage in the development of Ukrainian football, which combines professionals and media players in one arena."

"Betking Foundation regularly initiates charitable and social football projects, and this match was a logical continuation of our mission — to support the development of Ukrainian football and make the game spectacular and exciting for all fans," added Pavlo Zhurylo.

Although the game was friendly, the struggle on the field was real, and the emotions were sincere. For the spectators, the match was an opportunity to see their favorite media stars next to UPL professionals. The title sponsor of both teams — NK Veres and ProFan — is the licensed bookmaker betking, which is part of King Group. For betking, this partnership is a symbol of the unity of business, sports, and media, support for Ukrainian football, young talents, and the creation of formats that turn every match into a real holiday for fans across the country.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Bloggers
Ukrainian Premier League
charity
Ukraine