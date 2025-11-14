Historic match: FC Veres played against media football club ProFan in Rivne

Rivne became the center of a big football celebration — two worlds met at the Avangard stadium: professional football and media energy. NK Veres, a participant in the Ukrainian Premier League, played a historic match against the media football club ProFan. The match, organized with the support of the Betking Foundation and its founder Pavlo Zhurylo, became a real holiday for fans and a bright event for the football community, UNN reports.

For the first time in the history of Ukrainian football, a media team challenged a UPL club — and did it with dignity, giving fans spectacular football, a lot of emotions, and the atmosphere of a real game celebration.

Two philosophies — one field

MFC ProFan is the winner of the first Ukrainian media football championship UA Steel League, the owner of the Media League Cup, and the most prominent media football club in the country, uniting bloggers and ex-football players. The team promotes football culture through creativity and social initiatives, participates in charity and exhibition matches, creating a new format of interaction with fans.

NK Veres is a professional club from Rivne, a UPL participant with a long history, its own academy, and dedicated fans. The team used the international break to give the audience a real football show.

Result and course of the game

Media football brought a real explosion of emotions to the Veres players. The game started instantly: the first interception of the ball led to a simultaneous injury to players of both teams. The referee did not hesitate — a yellow card for the media player and a penalty shot against ProFan. Eren Aydin did not miss — 1:0.

The dynamics only increased. ProFan managed to use the "Joker" and equalize the score, while "Veres" received a "Penalty" card — 1:1. Every minute was worth its weight in gold, and special cards added unpredictability to the game.

The second half was a real sensation: NK Veres president Ivan Nadein entered the field and impressed everyone with a presidential penalty shot. Later, he scored a brace, reinforcing the team's leadership and raising its morale.

Veres finished the match with a crushing score of 5:1.

Regardless of the score, the event has already become a victory — both for football and for the spectators. The atmosphere in the stands resembled a grand final: songs, fan zones, autograph sessions, and a joint photo of the teams after the game.

Final whistle

"We did not perceive the game as a show — it was a real match. ProFan proved that bloggers can not only talk about football, but also play it. For us, it's a great relief, and for the fans — positive energy and a real spectacle," shared Ihor Kharatin, team captain, midfielder of NK Veres.

For their part, ProFan representatives emphasized that the match became an important event not only for the team, but also for all participants of the media and football movement.

"For us, it was not just a match — it was a big event for everyone who follows the development of media football. We are grateful to Veres for their respect, playing at full strength, and the opportunity to prove that media teams are a full-fledged part of Ukrainian football," emphasized Kyrylo Duchev, captain of the ProFan team.

New format — new opportunities

The match became an important milestone for Ukrainian football. Two approaches met on the field: the creativity and energy of bloggers against the experience and skill of professionals. Betking Foundation founder Pavlo Zhurylo called the match "a new stage in the development of Ukrainian football, which combines professionals and media players in one arena."

"Betking Foundation regularly initiates charitable and social football projects, and this match was a logical continuation of our mission — to support the development of Ukrainian football and make the game spectacular and exciting for all fans," added Pavlo Zhurylo.

Although the game was friendly, the struggle on the field was real, and the emotions were sincere. For the spectators, the match was an opportunity to see their favorite media stars next to UPL professionals. The title sponsor of both teams — NK Veres and ProFan — is the licensed bookmaker betking, which is part of King Group. For betking, this partnership is a symbol of the unity of business, sports, and media, support for Ukrainian football, young talents, and the creation of formats that turn every match into a real holiday for fans across the country.