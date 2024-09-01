ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Hip-hop artist Fatman Scoop dies at 53 during a performance

Hip-hop artist Fatman Scoop dies at 53 during a performance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20777 views

Famous hip-hop artist Fatman Scoop has died after collapsing on stage in Connecticut. The artist, known for his hit song “Be Faithful,” collapsed during a performance at the age of 53.

The famous hip-hop artist Fatman Scoop, who conquered the European charts in the early 2000s with the hit “Be Faithful” and became an indispensable voice in the tracks of stars such as Missy Elliott and Ciara, died after collapsing on stage during a performance in Connecticut. He was 53 years old. This was reported by the authorities and the artist's family, writes AR, reports UNN

Details

The cause of death is still unknown. Fatman Scoop was performing at Hamden Town Center Park when he collapsed on Friday night, said Sean Grace, the city's chief of staff. Mayor Lauren Garrett posted on Facebook that the artist was taken ill due to a medical issue. Concertgoers and medics tried to help the performer, who was hospitalized.

The artist's family said in an Instagram post that “the world has lost a shining soul, a beacon on stage and in life.

Thanks to his raspy voice and energetic tracks, Fatman Scoop became a club playlist favorite at the turn of the millennium. While the world knew him as “the voice of the club,” to his family he was “a source of laughter, constant support, unbreakable strength and courage,” his family said.

“His music made us dance and enjoy life with positivity. His joy was contagious and his generosity will always remain in our hearts,” they added, noting that he leaves behind a legacy of ”love and light.

Born as Isaac Freeman III, Fatman Scoop hails from Harlem, New York. He gained fame in 1999 with the track “Be Faithful”. Initially, the song had limited success in the United States, but after a re-release in 2003, it topped the charts in the UK and Ireland.

The following year, Fatman Scoop appeared in the British television series Chancers, where the musicians mentored young artists who wanted to succeed in the United States. In 2015, he also took part in Celebrity Big Brother 16: UK vs USA, which was filmed in the UK.

Swedish prosecutors drop case against singer Justus Klein13.08.24, 04:22 • 28729 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCultureNews of the World

