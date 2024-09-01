Hip-hop artist Fatman Scoop dies at 53 during a performance

The famous hip-hop artist Fatman Scoop, who conquered the European charts in the early 2000s with the hit “Be Faithful” and became an indispensable voice in the tracks of stars such as Missy Elliott and Ciara, died after collapsing on stage during a performance in Connecticut. He was 53 years old. This was reported by the authorities and the artist's family, writes AR, reports UNN.

Details

The cause of death is still unknown. Fatman Scoop was performing at Hamden Town Center Park when he collapsed on Friday night, said Sean Grace, the city's chief of staff. Mayor Lauren Garrett posted on Facebook that the artist was taken ill due to a medical issue. Concertgoers and medics tried to help the performer, who was hospitalized.

The artist's family said in an Instagram post that “the world has lost a shining soul, a beacon on stage and in life.

Thanks to his raspy voice and energetic tracks, Fatman Scoop became a club playlist favorite at the turn of the millennium. While the world knew him as “the voice of the club,” to his family he was “a source of laughter, constant support, unbreakable strength and courage,” his family said.

“His music made us dance and enjoy life with positivity. His joy was contagious and his generosity will always remain in our hearts,” they added, noting that he leaves behind a legacy of ”love and light.

Born as Isaac Freeman III, Fatman Scoop hails from Harlem, New York. He gained fame in 1999 with the track “Be Faithful”. Initially, the song had limited success in the United States, but after a re-release in 2003, it topped the charts in the UK and Ireland.

The following year, Fatman Scoop appeared in the British television series Chancers, where the musicians mentored young artists who wanted to succeed in the United States. In 2015, he also took part in Celebrity Big Brother 16: UK vs USA, which was filmed in the UK.

Swedish prosecutors drop case against singer Justus Klein