What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
High alert mode declared in Leningrad region of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101014 views

The Leningrad region of Russia has been put on high alert following an overnight drone attack on a terminal in Ust-Luga. Authorities have reportedly vowed to "destroy the drones if they are detected.

On Sunday, January 21, the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation declared a high alert regime. This happened after a nighttime drone attack on the Ust-Luga terminal. This was stated by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, UNN reports .

Details

A high alert mode has been declared at critical infrastructure facilities in the Leningrad Region.

The authorities reportedly promised to "destroy the drones if they are detected.

Recall

On Sunday night, Ukrainian attack drones conducted a series of successful attacks on Russian territory. The target was a marine terminal in the Russian city of Ust-Luga, Leningrad region, where fuel is processed and supplied to the Russian military.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

