High alert mode declared in Leningrad region of Russia

On Sunday, January 21, the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation declared a high alert regime. This happened after a nighttime drone attack on the Ust-Luga terminal. This was stated by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, UNN reports .

Details

A high alert mode has been declared at critical infrastructure facilities in the Leningrad Region.

The authorities reportedly promised to "destroy the drones if they are detected.

Recall

On Sunday night, Ukrainian attack drones conducted a series of successful attacks on Russian territory. The target was a marine terminal in the Russian city of Ust-Luga, Leningrad region, where fuel is processed and supplied to the Russian military.

