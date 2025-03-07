Help for Ukraine for the offensive has decreased, but defense continues – CNN
Kyiv • UNN
The USA has reduced the exchange of intelligence data for Ukraine's offensive operations, but continues to provide defensive assistance. Starlink continues to operate for Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.
Assistance to Ukraine in offensive operations has decreased, but defensive aid continues, said American defense officials. For example, Elon Musk's Starlink is still operational. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.
The U.S. continues to share intelligence with Ukraine that could help its forces defend themselves, but has reduced the exchange of any intelligence that Ukrainian forces could use to attack Russian troops
Sources indicate that the U.S. does not want to be seen as actively helping Ukraine strike against Russia, which is why military aid supplies have been suspended. However, the U.S. also does not intend to withhold information that could help Ukraine defend itself, officials said.
Also, CNN reports that Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink is still operational, the main system that Ukrainians rely on for communication on the battlefield.
Reminder
Earlier, U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated the possibility of restoring aid to Ukraine from President Trump. This is possible on the condition of organizing peace negotiations and taking steps to build trust.