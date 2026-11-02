Heidi Klum appeared at Halloween without her husband and explained his unexpected absence

German supermodel Heidi Klum held her 25th annual Halloween party in New York without her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz. The star explained why he missed the celebration, although the couple had previously traditionally appeared together in themed costumes. E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The party took place on October 31 at Cathédrale restaurant. This year, 53-year-old Klum surprised guests with a costume of a giant severed hand, created based on her own left hand.

The model explained that her husband was unable to come because of a tour by Tokio Hotel, the band in which he performs together with his twin brother, Bill Kaulitz.

How Klum supported her husband from afar

My husband couldn't be here today because he's currently on tour, and I will join him. But he is always with me — Klum told Entertainment Tonight reporters.

As a sign of support for her husband, the model wrote his name on the inside of her ring finger and posted a photo with the caption "Tom, I miss you."

In previous years, the couple created elaborate costumes together. In particular, in 2025 Klum transformed into Medusa, while Kaulitz portrayed a warrior whom she had turned to stone.

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