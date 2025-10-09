Heavy rains to intensify in Ukraine: today's weather forecast

On Thursday, October 9, moderate to heavy rains and cloudy weather are expected in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Today in Ukraine, except for the far west, moderate rains, in the afternoon in some places in the eastern, most central, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, significant rains, sometimes thunderstorms.

The wind is north-easterly, changing to north-westerly, at a speed of 7-12 m/s.

As for the temperature, 11-16° is expected during the daytime, somewhat warmer in the southeast of the country, where the thermometers will reach 16-21°.

On Thursday, October 9, it will be cloudy with moderate rain in Kyiv.

The wind is mostly north-easterly, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature in Kyiv region during the day is 11-16°, in the capital during the day it is 11-13°.

