Heavy rains in Mexico claim lives of almost 30 people

"At least 27 people have died in Mexico due to heavy rains, and more are missing. The downpours caused several landslides, power outages in some municipalities, and rivers to overflow their banks. Civil defense authorities in Hidalgo state reported 16 deaths and said at least 1,000 homes and hundreds of schools were affected," the publication writes.

Puebla Governor Alejandro Armenta said at least nine people had died in incidents such as landslides, and five more were missing. Authorities reported two more deaths in Veracruz state.

The Ministry of Defense said it had deployed more than 5,400 personnel to assist in monitoring, evacuating, and cleaning affected areas.

