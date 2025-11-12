Heavy fog to cover some regions of Ukraine on November 13: meteorologists warned drivers

On Thursday, November 13, heavy fog is expected in the western regions of Ukraine at night and in the morning, with visibility of 200-500 m. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, informs UNN.

Details

It is indicated that weather conditions may lead to difficulties in traffic.

On November 13, in the western regions, fog at night and in the morning, visibility 200-500 m (Level I danger, yellow) - the message says.

Forecasters also warned that fog is expected in some places in the Kyiv region on November 13 at night and in the morning.

Recall

On Thursday, gloomy weather with light rains is forecast in Ukraine, with clearings possible only in the west. The air temperature will be from +5°C to +13°C, in Kyiv about +7°C.

