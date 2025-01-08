ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 46149 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146313 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126733 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134399 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133725 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170534 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110545 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163655 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104444 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113947 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129955 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128650 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 32602 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 94635 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101437 views
Heavy fighting continues in Kurakhove, enemy tries to develop offensive - JFO “Khortytsia”

Heavy fighting continues in Kurakhove, enemy tries to develop offensive - JFO “Khortytsia”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25857 views

Heavy fighting continues in Kurakhove, and the enemy is trying to develop an offensive using its numerical superiority. In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, some Ukrainian positions were destroyed as a result of Russian attacks.

Heavy fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector, with Russian troops actively storming the positions of the Defense Forces in Kurakhove the day before. At the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, some positions of the Ukrainian military were destroyed due to attacks by the Russian army. This was reported on Wednesday by the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center, UNN reports.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy actively conducted assault operations in Kurakhove and in the areas of Dachne and Yantarne: heavy fighting continues, the enemy is trying to realize its numerical superiority and develop the offensive

- , the Khortytsia unit said in a statement.

The largest number of combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. The enemy, mostly without the use of armored vehicles, conducted offensive actions in the areas of Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Novyi Trud. The enemy also stormed our positions in Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Novovasylivka and Petropavlivske. The defense forces are resisting the occupiers' attempts to realize their numerical superiority and develop the offensive.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, there were clashes in Chasovyi Yar, near Stupochky and in Toretsk. During the offensive in urban areas, the enemy actively used attack UAVs. As a result of the assault and fire, some of our positions were destroyed. Measures are being taken to prevent a deterioration in the tactical situation.

In the Kharkiv sector, enemy assault groups unsuccessfully attempted to conduct assault operations in the area of Tykhyi. They used armored vehicles to move their personnel.

176 battles at the front: where the hottest spots are and what's happening in Kursk region08.01.25, 08:14 • 26443 views

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked near Holubivka and Petropavlivka.

Intense fighting also continued in the Liman sector. The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Pershotravneve, Nadiya, Cherneshchyna, Terny and in Makiivka.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy conducted an assault in the village of Bilohorivka. It was unsuccessful, and the tactical situation was not allowed to deteriorate.

Tregubov: Situation in Kurakhove is quite difficult, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold on western outskirts07.01.25, 15:27 • 21559 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk

Contact us about advertising