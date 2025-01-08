Heavy fighting continues in Kurakhove, enemy tries to develop offensive - JFO “Khortytsia”

Heavy fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector, with Russian troops actively storming the positions of the Defense Forces in Kurakhove the day before. At the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, some positions of the Ukrainian military were destroyed due to attacks by the Russian army. This was reported on Wednesday by the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center, UNN reports.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy actively conducted assault operations in Kurakhove and in the areas of Dachne and Yantarne: heavy fighting continues, the enemy is trying to realize its numerical superiority and develop the offensive - , the Khortytsia unit said in a statement.

The largest number of combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. The enemy, mostly without the use of armored vehicles, conducted offensive actions in the areas of Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Novyi Trud. The enemy also stormed our positions in Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Novovasylivka and Petropavlivske. The defense forces are resisting the occupiers' attempts to realize their numerical superiority and develop the offensive.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, there were clashes in Chasovyi Yar, near Stupochky and in Toretsk. During the offensive in urban areas, the enemy actively used attack UAVs. As a result of the assault and fire, some of our positions were destroyed. Measures are being taken to prevent a deterioration in the tactical situation.

In the Kharkiv sector, enemy assault groups unsuccessfully attempted to conduct assault operations in the area of Tykhyi. They used armored vehicles to move their personnel.

176 battles at the front: where the hottest spots are and what's happening in Kursk region

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked near Holubivka and Petropavlivka.

Intense fighting also continued in the Liman sector. The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Pershotravneve, Nadiya, Cherneshchyna, Terny and in Makiivka.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy conducted an assault in the village of Bilohorivka. It was unsuccessful, and the tactical situation was not allowed to deteriorate.

Tregubov: Situation in Kurakhove is quite difficult, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold on western outskirts