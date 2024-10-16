Heating season has started in Kyiv region: how many communities are already warm
Kyiv • UNN
19 communities in the Kyiv region have started connecting to the heat supply, 160 boiler houses are already operating, 84 kindergartens, 78 schools, 39 medical facilities and 222 residential buildings are heated.
The heating season has started in the Kyiv region. So far, 19 communities have already started connecting to the heating system. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.
"I held a meeting of the operational headquarters to prepare the facilities for the autumn-winter period of 2024/25. We discussed the current situation with the communities and specialized agencies. The decision to start and end the heating season is made by local governments, taking into account weather conditions. So far, 34 communities have already made the relevant decisions. The first priority is to connect social infrastructure facilities," said Ruslan Kravchenko.
84 kindergartens, 78 schools, 39 healthcare facilities, and 222 residential buildings have already been connected. 160 boiler houses are already in operation.
Typical preparation for the heating season in Kyiv region reaches 99.9%. In one of the communities, the international organization is completing the reconstruction of 3 boiler houses. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of this week.
We prepared boiler houses and heating networks for operation, and, where necessary, repaired water supply and sewerage networks, pumping stations, and treatment facilities.
We created the necessary stock of solid fuel, prepared specialized cleaning equipment, and prepared sprinkling material and reagents.
"The winter is going to be extremely difficult in the face of constant Russian attacks. But we are doing our best to ensure that the residents of Kyiv region are provided with heat, water and electricity. Our team is actively working to strengthen the energy resilience of communities. We continue to cooperate with international partners to provide the necessary resources and support," added the Head of Kyiv RMA.