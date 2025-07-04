Heat pushed electricity consumption up due to air conditioners: powerful appliances are advised to be switched on during the day

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased amid the active use of air conditioners due to the heat, and there is still a need to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours - powerful electrical appliances should be used from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"Electricity consumption has increased," NEC reported.

Today, July 4, as of 9:30, it was 5.4% higher than the previous day.

"The reason for such changes is the onset of hot weather throughout Ukraine, which leads to the active use of air conditioners by household consumers and businesses," the report says.

Yesterday, July 3, the daily consumption peak was in the evening - 3% higher than the peak of the previous day.

"The need to shift active energy consumption to the period of the most productive operation of solar power plants remains. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00," the report notes.

Emergency restoration work at energy facilities continues.

