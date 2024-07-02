"Health Moneybox: Okhmatdyt doctors examine children in Cherkasy Oblast

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 34213 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 39734 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 65203 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 157675 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 205091 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 127398 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 358593 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179390 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148368 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197303 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 20652 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 32632 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 39215 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 43409 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 26667 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 34216 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 29184 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 39736 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 45778 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 65206 views
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 8044 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 30754 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 32851 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 46129 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 54030 views
"Health Moneybox: Okhmatdyt doctors examine children in Cherkasy Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14116 views

Doctors from the Okhmatdyt clinic visited Cherkasy to conduct free medical examinations for children, including those whose parents were killed defending Ukraine, as part of the Health Moneybox program.

"Health Moneybox: Okhmatdyt doctors examine children in Cherkasy Oblast

Children's health is the biggest headache and at the same time the biggest peace of mind for parents. Especially in a full-scale war, when parents cannot take their children to the doctors in time because of enemy shelling. Especially when it comes to pediatricians with a narrow profile, who sometimes need to go as far as the capital. Therefore, the doctors of the Okhmatdyt clinic, with the financial support of the Super Fileo brand and in partnership with the MHP-Community and Children of Heroes charitable foundations, decided to be closer to the little residents of the communities and come to different cities of Ukraine to examine children under the Health Moneybox program, UNN reports.

Details

One of the latest trips was to Cherkasy. The Okhmatdyt doctors came to help children whose dad or mom gave their lives for our country.

"Today's visit in these 2 years is our 114th visit. We did not understand what problems we would face during examinations, we did not understand which pathology would come first", comments Olga Medvedeva, head of the first pediatric department at Okhmatdyt Hospital.

During 114 visits, the doctors have already compiled sad statistics on childhood diseases that have become more frequent in children amid the full-scale war.

"The increase in endocrine pathologies, gastrointestinal pathologies, allegorical pathologies, hematopoietic pathologies, and psychological stresses began to cause an increase in the number of patients, so our team includes doctors of all specialties," Medvedeva says

The mobile team consists of about 15 doctors to help children with any kind of illness.

The doctors are happy to be able to fulfill the Hippocratic oath and treat not only those children who have the opportunity to travel to Kyiv, but also those who are deprived of such a chance.

One of these families is Olga Sahaidak, the mother of one of the young patients of the mobile clinic.

"Today we had a checkup with my daughter, 4 years old, her name is Milanka, at the Okhmatdyt doctors, for which I am very grateful that the doctors took the time to come to our city, it saved us a lot of time, everything was very fast and efficient. I had to see two doctors because I had some problems. The appointment took a couple of minutes, everything was clear, high-quality and to the point. I got answers to my questions".

A visit to the doctors here is special. The kids come to the reception already cheerful and smiling, because at the entrance they are entertained by animated characters and aqua makeup from the Super Fileo brand. The team of animators became a bright addition to the day for the young visitors. The kids took pictures with a life-size chicken doll, were treated to painted gingerbread and enjoyed face painting by their favorite characters. This makes it easier to examine young patients, because in a good mood a child opens up to the doctor and does not perceive him or her in a hostile manner.

"Projects such as the Health Moneybox, when the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation together with the Okhmatdyt clinic travel to cities where there is no access to narrow specialists who specialize in children's diseases, so getting such a consultation in 1 day and seeing 15 or more specialists is very valuable and will allow parents to identify certain diseases in their children at an early stage," comments Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation.

In one day, we manage to examine about 150 children. In two days in Cherkasy, about 300 boys and girls received expert advice.

Help

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
