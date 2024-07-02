"Health Moneybox: Okhmatdyt doctors examine children in Cherkasy Oblast

Children's health is the biggest headache and at the same time the biggest peace of mind for parents. Especially in a full-scale war, when parents cannot take their children to the doctors in time because of enemy shelling. Especially when it comes to pediatricians with a narrow profile, who sometimes need to go as far as the capital. Therefore, the doctors of the Okhmatdyt clinic, with the financial support of the Super Fileo brand and in partnership with the MHP-Community and Children of Heroes charitable foundations, decided to be closer to the little residents of the communities and come to different cities of Ukraine to examine children under the Health Moneybox program, UNN reports.

One of the latest trips was to Cherkasy. The Okhmatdyt doctors came to help children whose dad or mom gave their lives for our country.

"Today's visit in these 2 years is our 114th visit. We did not understand what problems we would face during examinations, we did not understand which pathology would come first", comments Olga Medvedeva, head of the first pediatric department at Okhmatdyt Hospital.

During 114 visits, the doctors have already compiled sad statistics on childhood diseases that have become more frequent in children amid the full-scale war.

"The increase in endocrine pathologies, gastrointestinal pathologies, allegorical pathologies, hematopoietic pathologies, and psychological stresses began to cause an increase in the number of patients, so our team includes doctors of all specialties," Medvedeva says

The mobile team consists of about 15 doctors to help children with any kind of illness.

The doctors are happy to be able to fulfill the Hippocratic oath and treat not only those children who have the opportunity to travel to Kyiv, but also those who are deprived of such a chance.

One of these families is Olga Sahaidak, the mother of one of the young patients of the mobile clinic.

"Today we had a checkup with my daughter, 4 years old, her name is Milanka, at the Okhmatdyt doctors, for which I am very grateful that the doctors took the time to come to our city, it saved us a lot of time, everything was very fast and efficient. I had to see two doctors because I had some problems. The appointment took a couple of minutes, everything was clear, high-quality and to the point. I got answers to my questions".

A visit to the doctors here is special. The kids come to the reception already cheerful and smiling, because at the entrance they are entertained by animated characters and aqua makeup from the Super Fileo brand. The team of animators became a bright addition to the day for the young visitors. The kids took pictures with a life-size chicken doll, were treated to painted gingerbread and enjoyed face painting by their favorite characters. This makes it easier to examine young patients, because in a good mood a child opens up to the doctor and does not perceive him or her in a hostile manner.

"Projects such as the Health Moneybox, when the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation together with the Okhmatdyt clinic travel to cities where there is no access to narrow specialists who specialize in children's diseases, so getting such a consultation in 1 day and seeing 15 or more specialists is very valuable and will allow parents to identify certain diseases in their children at an early stage," comments Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation.

In one day, we manage to examine about 150 children. In two days in Cherkasy, about 300 boys and girls received expert advice.

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.