Health in Focus: How the MHP-Hromadi Foundation Makes Medical Services Accessible

Insufficient access to medical services in small communities remains one of Ukraine's biggest problems. The MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation, together with its partners, is systematically working to ensure that residents of villages and small towns receive quality assistance. Oleksandr Pakholuk, the Foundation's director, spoke about this in his blog, citing examples of initiatives — from children's medical examinations and mobile pharmacies to early diagnosis programs and the development of adaptive sports, UNN reports.

As an example, he cited the "Okhmatdytom" project, within which a team of 25 pediatricians can examine about 200 children in communities without specialized care in one day. In March–May 2025 alone, 1184 children received assistance.

"One can talk for a long time about infrastructure or economy, but if we lose the health of those who are growing up and will build the country further, we lose the future," Oleksandr emphasized.

"In a situation where children live in a state of constant anxiety and instability, it is important not to wait for the manifestations of the disease, but to detect it in time and act," he stressed.

The Foundation's director paid special attention to the early oncology diagnosis project.

"Together with the National Cancer Institute, we restored a mobile examination room with a mammograph and offices for doctors and began to travel to communities to give people the opportunity to undergo examinations where they live," he wrote, adding that 522 people were examined during the first visits, of whom about 10% require further treatment.

Also, in partnership with "UkrVaktsyna", the Foundation launched the "mobile pharmacy" project, which solves the critical problem of access to medicines for remote communities.

In the first half of 2025 alone, the pharmacy visited 6 settlements and provided assistance to more than 860 residents.

"You can live without a new shopping mall or restaurant, but when there is no pharmacy in the village, that's a completely different matter," Pakholuk emphasized.

He called adaptive sports for veterans and people with disabilities no less important. Last year, 15 adaptive clubs appeared in communities, and another 20 are planned to open this year.

"We saw that sports are one of the best drivers for veterans and people with injuries to return to civilian life," said the Foundation's director.

According to Pakholuk, any initiatives should start with a real request from the community and be implemented in partnership with those who share common values.

"The health of the nation is everyone's duty. But if people are confident that help will come if needed, that is the best indicator of any initiative," he concluded.

Reference

The MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed — from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities.

The Foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes.

Among the priorities are supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the "MHP Together" program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and affirming Ukrainian identity.