Heads of Kyiv district administrations to be replaced - Tkachenko

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, has announced the replacement of the heads of district administrations. According to him, the purpose of this decision is to solve the city's problems faster, increase security and improve living conditions. He wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Tkachenko noted that he had a fruitful conversation with the President of Ukraine. According to him, the issues of security and effective functioning of Kyiv remain strategically important. He emphasized that the capital has the largest budget and resources in the country, but even with these advantages, city residents face problems that need to be addressed immediately.

“There is only one way out of this situation - change. Therefore, we start with something that Kyiv residents can feel immediately - the replacement of heads of district state administrations. The goal is the same: more results and attention to security issues, solving problems of concern to the community, and creating conditions for a comfortable life,” said Tkachenko.

He said that new managers are expected to be appointed in the near future, whose main task will be to implement the goals set.

Recall

The head of the KCMA notedthat in the near future the capital plans to resolve the issue of public transportation during alarms.