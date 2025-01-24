ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Heads of Kyiv district administrations to be replaced - Tkachenko

Heads of Kyiv district administrations to be replaced - Tkachenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65374 views

The head of KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, announced the replacement of the heads of district administrations in the capital. The changes are aimed at enhancing security and solving the problems of Kyiv residents faster.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, has announced the replacement of the heads of district administrations. According to him, the purpose of this decision is to solve the city's problems faster, increase security and improve living conditions. He wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN

Tkachenko noted that he had a fruitful conversation with the President of Ukraine. According to him, the issues of security and effective functioning of Kyiv remain strategically important. He emphasized that the capital has the largest budget and resources in the country, but even with these advantages, city residents face problems that need to be addressed immediately.

“There is only one way out of this situation - change. Therefore, we start with something that Kyiv residents can feel immediately - the replacement of heads of district state administrations. The goal is the same: more results and attention to security issues, solving problems of concern to the community, and creating conditions for a comfortable life,” said Tkachenko.

He said that new managers are expected to be appointed in the near future, whose main task will be to implement the goals set.

Recall

The head of the KCMA notedthat in the near future the capital plans to resolve the issue of public transportation during alarms. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Kyiv
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

