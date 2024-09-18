Head of the ARMA Duma reports on “success”: the agency has transferred 436 cars out of 21,000 to its management

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106862 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111405 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180402 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144519 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147262 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140557 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188892 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178713 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104822 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 39482 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 97342 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 67877 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 40923 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 58655 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180402 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188892 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178713 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205913 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194635 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145523 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145150 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149578 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140768 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157426 views
Actual
Head of the ARMA Duma reports on “success”: the agency has transferred 436 cars out of 21,000 to its management

Head of the ARMA Duma reports on “success”: the agency has transferred 436 cars out of 21,000 to its management

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 181807 views

The head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, reported that 436 of the 21,000 seized railcars had been transferred to the agency. Most of the agency's assets, including sanatoriums and equipment, are idle and unused.

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, continues to "brag" about the successful management of seized assets. However, for more than two years, the agency could not find a use for more than 21,000 railcars and only after publicity hastily chose a manager for less than 500 of them, UNN reports.

Details

Recently, a new scandal has begun to erupt around the ARMA because the agency has been managing about 21,000 Russian-Belarusian railcars for more than two years and has not found a use for them.

Immediately after the disclosure, Olena Duma announcedthat ARMA had selected a manager for a batch of 436 seized railcars and was launching tender procedures for another 100 railcars.

She herself emphasized that in 2023 these cars were not used for their intended purpose.

Employees of the National Agency, together with representatives of Ukrzaliznytsia, have already conducted a joint inspection and assessment of these cars, which found that some of the 436 cars that were not used in 2023 and did not provide revenues to the state budget need to be repaired, inspected and certified,

- Duma wrote on her Twitter account.

After review and assessment, ARMA announced a tender to find a manager for this asset, and the winner was LLC "Financial and Industrial Company ‘RESOURCE GROUP’.

"So, out of a total of 21.5 thousand cars, this is the first lot that has found its manager," Duma writes.

Thus, the head of ARMA herself admitted that only about 2% of the more than 21,000 seized railcars on ARMA's balance sheet are in use. These assets could generate significant revenues for the state budget, but they are idle.

Add

One of the main tasks of the ARMA is to manage assetsseized in criminal proceedings in order to preserve or increase their economic value. In recent years, the ARMA has accumulated a lot of property that could not only generate revenue for the state budget, but also be useful during a full-scale war.

For example, most of the sanatoriums transferred to ARMA could accept wounded soldiers for rehabilitation or provide shelter for IDPs.

In addition, ARMA has a lot of heavy equipment that could work for the benefit of the state. Excavators and bulldozers could be used to strengthen the defense or rebuild infrastructure, but in fact they are idle.

So the question arises as to why ARMA under Olena Duma focuses on formalities and bureaucracy instead of real asset management in the interests of the state.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising