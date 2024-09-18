Head of the ARMA Duma reports on “success”: the agency has transferred 436 cars out of 21,000 to its management

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, continues to "brag" about the successful management of seized assets. However, for more than two years, the agency could not find a use for more than 21,000 railcars and only after publicity hastily chose a manager for less than 500 of them, UNN reports.

Details

Recently, a new scandal has begun to erupt around the ARMA because the agency has been managing about 21,000 Russian-Belarusian railcars for more than two years and has not found a use for them.

Immediately after the disclosure, Olena Duma announcedthat ARMA had selected a manager for a batch of 436 seized railcars and was launching tender procedures for another 100 railcars.

She herself emphasized that in 2023 these cars were not used for their intended purpose.

Employees of the National Agency, together with representatives of Ukrzaliznytsia, have already conducted a joint inspection and assessment of these cars, which found that some of the 436 cars that were not used in 2023 and did not provide revenues to the state budget need to be repaired, inspected and certified, - Duma wrote on her Twitter account.

After review and assessment, ARMA announced a tender to find a manager for this asset, and the winner was LLC "Financial and Industrial Company ‘RESOURCE GROUP’.

"So, out of a total of 21.5 thousand cars, this is the first lot that has found its manager," Duma writes.

Thus, the head of ARMA herself admitted that only about 2% of the more than 21,000 seized railcars on ARMA's balance sheet are in use. These assets could generate significant revenues for the state budget, but they are idle.

Add

One of the main tasks of the ARMA is to manage assetsseized in criminal proceedings in order to preserve or increase their economic value. In recent years, the ARMA has accumulated a lot of property that could not only generate revenue for the state budget, but also be useful during a full-scale war.

For example, most of the sanatoriums transferred to ARMA could accept wounded soldiers for rehabilitation or provide shelter for IDPs.

In addition, ARMA has a lot of heavy equipment that could work for the benefit of the state. Excavators and bulldozers could be used to strengthen the defense or rebuild infrastructure, but in fact they are idle.

So the question arises as to why ARMA under Olena Duma focuses on formalities and bureaucracy instead of real asset management in the interests of the state.