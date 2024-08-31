Head of Kyiv RMA joined the regional race in memory of Ukrainian Heroes

In Bilohorodka, Kyiv region, 400 participants took part in the race “I honor soldiers, I run for the Heroes of Ukraine”. Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the Kyiv RMA, ran the 2 km course with them.

Transmits UNN with a link to the FB page of the Kyiv RMA.

Details

A sporting event in memory of Ukrainian Heroes was held in Bilohorodka, Kyiv region.

Together with more than 400 participants of the race “Honoring Soldiers, Running for Heroes of Ukraine”, Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of CRMA, covered the 2 km distance.

I ran for every Hero and Heroine, first of all, from our ward brigades - the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians and the 114th Brigade of the TRO. I am grateful for your life, for the independent Ukraine that is and will be, for the opportunity to rebuild and develop Kyiv region. Such races took place today in most districts and communities of the region. Every step is gratitude! Independence and peace are the result of great efforts and sacrifice. Let's remember our Heroes! - said the head of CRMA.

The sports event was also attended by CRMA employees, district heads, representatives of Kyiv region communities, and residents of the region.

The patriotic race “Honoring Soldiers, Running for the Heroes of Ukraine” is dedicated to the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine. It has been held annually since 2018. It was founded by the father of the fallen Hero of the Russian-Ukrainian war, “cyborg” Oleksiy Durmasenko.

