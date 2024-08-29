The program “Statesman”: Kravchenko invited more than 40 young men and women who want to become civil servants to RMA

The head of the Kyiv RMA , Ruslan Kravchenko, met with more than 40 young men and women, participants of the "Statebuilder" program, who want to work for the country. He invited them to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. Kravchenko reported this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Nothing is impossible. This is the principle that guides me in my life. I shared it with the participants of the "Statesman" program with whom I met today. These are more than 40 young men and women who see themselves as civil servants and public leaders - said Kravchenko.

According to him, the participants of the program want not only to undergo an internship in government, but also to actually work for the country.

I immediately invited them to CRMA. Because we need staff. Especially young, ambitious, creative and with progressive ideas. And, last but not least, with their own vision of reforms. Because they were interested in everything from helping defenders to rebuilding Kyiv region, from budgeting to spatial development, from implementing specific IDP support programs to restoring schools and kindergartens - indicated the head of RMA.

Kravchenko said he has held various positions. So he knows that all skills and experience come over the years, through mistakes and obstacles. The main thing is to have a goal and move towards it.

