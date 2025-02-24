Head of EU Diplomacy reveals conditions for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

EU diplomat Kaja Kallas said that a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is impossible until there is peace, and that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia do not want peace yet, while discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine are ongoing, UNN reports.

First, there must be peace, and so far Putin and Russia do not want peace, so we cannot have peacekeeping missions either. But discussions about what security guarantees for Ukraine are ongoing assumptions - Kallas said when asked how far the discussions on sending European peacekeeping troops in the event of a ceasefire in Ukraine have gone.

European leaders agreed to “ensure the return of a just peace” to Ukraine - Macron