Head of EU Diplomacy reveals conditions for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine is impossible until Russia wants peace. Discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine continue.
EU diplomat Kaja Kallas said that a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is impossible until there is peace, and that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia do not want peace yet, while discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine are ongoing, UNN reports.
First, there must be peace, and so far Putin and Russia do not want peace, so we cannot have peacekeeping missions either. But discussions about what security guarantees for Ukraine are ongoing assumptions
European leaders agreed to “ensure the return of a just peace” to Ukraine - Macron24.02.25, 05:27 • 32502 views