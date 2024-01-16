Head of DIA on explosion in Kropyvnytskyi: air defense was working, no casualties

Air defense was operating in Kirovograd region. According to the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raykovych, there were no injuries or damage, UNN reports.

"Another enemy missile attack did not miss Kirovohrad region. The defenders of the sky did their job! Preliminarily, there were no destructions and no casualties," said the head of the UIA.

An explosion occurred in Kropyvnytskyi - media