He was supposed to plant a bomb with a yield of 10 kg — in Izmail, the SBU detained a Russian agent

SBU officers detained a Russian agent who was planning to blow up the administrative building of one of the government institutions in Izmail, Odesa region. This was reported by the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the detainee was a local drug addict recruited by Russian intelligence services. He came to their attention in July this year, when he was looking for work in Telegram channel chats.

Acting on instructions from his handlers in russia, he manufactured an improvised bomb with a power equivalent to 10 kg of TNT and "reinforced" it with metal screws and bolts.

He was supposed to plant the explosive device near the facility: after the explosives were planted, the Russians planned to detonate them remotely during rush hour in order to cause the maximum number of civilian casualties.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14 and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act).

The suspect is currently being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

We remind you

The counterintelligence officers and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine thwarted yet another attempt by Russian intelligence services to carry out a terrorist attack in Kyiv region. An unemployed woman who was supposed to blow up a car with an improvised device was detained. The woman was recruited remotely by Russian intelligence services.