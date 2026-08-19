He threw a Bolognese dog onto the floor because it was barking: a Kyiv resident was sentenced to 6 years

In Kyiv, a man was sentenced to six years in prison, throwing a Maltese dog onto the floor, causing the dog’s death, the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

Following the public prosecution by prosecutors of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv, a 34-year-old man accused of killing a dog was found guilty.

The court found the man guilty of cruel treatment of an animal, committed through active actions. The same man was also tried for stealing from a car that its owner had left unlocked - the Prosecutor’s Office noted.

Taken together, the crimes resulted in the accused being sentenced to six years in prison. He is currently in custody, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The essence of the case

"A Kyiv resident who lived with his mother and brother entered a room where his mother’s Maltese dog was. The dog, named Kuzia, began barking, which annoyed the man. He grabbed the dog and forcibly threw it into the corridor, and the dog struck the floor. The dog died from its injuries," the Prosecutor’s Office reported.