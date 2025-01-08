ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146306 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126729 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134395 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133723 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170527 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110545 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163650 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104444 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113947 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129949 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128643 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 32553 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 94590 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 101430 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146306 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170528 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163651 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191413 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180650 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128643 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129949 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142700 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134337 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151536 views
He praised racists and was hiding in monasteries of the UOC (MP) for 2.5 years: SBU detains Internet provocateur

He praised racists and was hiding in monasteries of the UOC (MP) for 2.5 years: SBU detains Internet provocateur

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20121 views

The SBU detained a 20-year-old resident of Cherkasy who published posts in support of the occupiers and praised Kadyrov. After being suspected, he hid in UOC (MP) monasteries and planned to flee to the EU.

An Internet provocateur from Cherkasy, who praised racists and had been hiding in monasteries of the UOC (MP) for 2.5 years, has been detained in Ukraine, UNN reports citing the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, the offender was detained near the UOC (MP) monastery in Bukovyna, where he was hiding and planning to illegally cross the border to the EU.

According to the investigation, the defendant is a 20-year-old resident of Cherkasy who, after the outbreak of a full-scale war, posted on Instagram in support of the occupiers.

In his comments and publications, the attacker praised Kadyrov and the militant groups subordinate to him that are fighting against Ukraine.

At the same time, the provocateur spread fakes about Ukrainian soldiers and called on them to lay down their arms in front of the racists.

SBU detains FSB saboteurs who blew up a railroad track in front of a train08.01.25, 10:08 • 30519 views

In July 2022, the offender received a suspicion from the SBU under Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The day before the imposition of the pre-trial restraint, the suspect secretly left his home and began to hide in a local UOC (MP) monastery.

Later, the defendant moved to Ternopil and then Chernivtsi regions. In the western regions of Ukraine, he also hid in the churches of the UOC (MP), where he worked as a laborer in exchange for "shelter.

According to available data, the offender was preparing to flee from Bukovyna to a neighboring EU country. To do this, he began to actively learn a foreign language and develop "routes" for illegal border crossing.

The offender is currently in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed an FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) agent network that was spying on volunteers in three cities07.01.25, 11:21 • 27919 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
instagramInstagram

Contact us about advertising