An Internet provocateur from Cherkasy, who praised racists and had been hiding in monasteries of the UOC (MP) for 2.5 years, has been detained in Ukraine, UNN reports citing the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, the offender was detained near the UOC (MP) monastery in Bukovyna, where he was hiding and planning to illegally cross the border to the EU.

According to the investigation, the defendant is a 20-year-old resident of Cherkasy who, after the outbreak of a full-scale war, posted on Instagram in support of the occupiers.

In his comments and publications, the attacker praised Kadyrov and the militant groups subordinate to him that are fighting against Ukraine.

At the same time, the provocateur spread fakes about Ukrainian soldiers and called on them to lay down their arms in front of the racists.

SBU detains FSB saboteurs who blew up a railroad track in front of a train

In July 2022, the offender received a suspicion from the SBU under Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The day before the imposition of the pre-trial restraint, the suspect secretly left his home and began to hide in a local UOC (MP) monastery.

Later, the defendant moved to Ternopil and then Chernivtsi regions. In the western regions of Ukraine, he also hid in the churches of the UOC (MP), where he worked as a laborer in exchange for "shelter.

According to available data, the offender was preparing to flee from Bukovyna to a neighboring EU country. To do this, he began to actively learn a foreign language and develop "routes" for illegal border crossing.

The offender is currently in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed an FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) agent network that was spying on volunteers in three cities