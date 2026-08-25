“He himself helped build the system he criticizes and was part of it for many years” — materials from the world’s leading media outlets about Fedorov

$44.710.0552.160.09
ukenru
12:05 PM • 14444 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received "a few" missiles for Patriot systems, more are needed
Exclusive
11:07 AM • 17963 views
In the "Forrest Gump" case, bail for Mudra and Mykytas has still not been paid — HACC
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 19918 views
The CEO of Fire Point’s subsidiary spoke about the technology for producing rocket engines at a plant in DenmarkPhoto
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 20350 views
You invested money in a brand, but you could lose it: a lawyer warned about the main pitfall for businesses
August 25, 08:33 AM • 19281 views
Another drone and explosives found near Leipzig Airport - media
August 25, 08:22 AM • 15234 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and the facilities of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
August 25, 08:07 AM • 31356 views
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
August 25, 07:38 AM • 15844 views
Fire Point CEO discusses plans to expand production abroad
Exclusive
August 25, 07:28 AM • 24866 views
Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case
August 25, 07:16 AM • 13149 views
Former Deputy Head of the OP Mudra remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
2.9m/s
30%
751mm
Popular news
Iran says it is ready for "tough sanctions" from the U.S. and has a planAugust 25, 04:58 AM • 7928 views
Woman injured in Kyiv as result of Russia's overnight attackPhotoAugust 25, 06:24 AM • 3966 views
Russia claims that a U.S. military aircraft landed in Moscow09:47 AM • 7352 views
In Poland, eight men beat three Ukrainians; the attacker wanted to give a "lecture on Volhynia" — media10:33 AM • 5178 views
Successful combat missions require an ecosystem; one drone is not enough.PhotoVideo01:15 PM • 9302 views
Publications
Partial lunar eclipse on August 28: where it will be visible and what is known about the phenomenon02:06 PM • 3788 views
Successful combat missions require an ecosystem; one drone is not enough.PhotoVideo01:15 PM • 9750 views
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
Exclusive
August 25, 08:07 AM • 31364 views
Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case
Exclusive
August 25, 07:28 AM • 24874 views
Independence Day of Ukraine – 35 Years of Freedom: How the State Was Born and What Defined Its JourneyPhotoAugust 24, 05:00 AM • 92514 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Mudra
Iryna Terekh
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Kramatorsk
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 48946 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 49510 views
Vin Diesel said he is ready to die for Paul Walker’s daughter and spoke about their special bondPhotoAugust 24, 01:03 AM • 89661 views
Sandra Bullock showed rare photos of her children and talked about family lifePhotoAugust 23, 01:04 AM • 97433 views
Hailey Bieber showed how she celebrated her son Justin Bieber’s second birthdayPhotoAugust 22, 11:04 PM • 91983 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Shahed-136
FAB-250
Film

“He himself helped build the system he criticizes and was part of it for many years” — materials from the world’s leading media outlets about Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

The world’s media outlets report that Mykhailo Fedorov’s call to hold elections during the war divided the protests calling for his return to the Ministry of Defense. Some of the protesters distanced themselves from him.

“He himself helped build the system he criticizes and was part of it for many years” — materials from the world’s leading media outlets about Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov’s attempts to turn the protests calling for his return to the Ministry of Defence into his own political project turned out to be a false start for him. A number of prominent global media outlets wrote about this, emphasizing that after the former minister called for elections to be held during the war, even the protesters began distancing themselves from him. Meanwhile, Britain’s The Times featured the assessment in its headline: "Demanding elections now is exactly what Putin wants," reports UNN.

Thus, Britain’s The Guardian called Fedorov’s actions a political false start. 

"Fedorov’s move was a political false start that could burn through his political capital even before actual elections. It also showed that Fedorov does not feel the country," The Guardian’s article states.

In its article, Reuters writes that the former minister’s attempt to widen the conflict and shift it into the political sphere failed: "Fedorov failed to win over even the protesters who had previously demanded his return."

The Guardian describes a similar picture. The outlet notes that after Fedorov’s statement, the protests began to fade, while his supporters and experts decided that the former minister had "gone too far."

Britain’s The Times put the reaction to Fedorov’s main demand directly in its headline: "The Ukrainian former minister’s call for elections is exactly what Putin wants."

The Times also drew attention to a circumstance inconvenient for the former minister: "Fedorov himself helped build the system he is now publicly criticizing and was part of it for many years."

The International Business Times describes the situation even more directly: Fedorov "overplayed his hand." According to the outlet, Fedorov’s decision to expand the demands to include holding elections split the protest.

"The protesters who had spent weeks demanding Fedorov’s return to the Ministry of Defence did not support his new political campaign," the outlet states.

Deutsche Welle called Fedorov’s statements the beginning of an independent political game. One of the experts interviewed by DW calls his speech an attempt to "consolidate the political capital gained during the protests."

The reaction to Fedorov’s political debut came even more harshly not from experts, but from people who themselves had taken to the streets in support of him.  Thus, Euronews collected comments from protesters following the former minister’s video address. One of the most popular sentiments boiled down to the following:

"I did not take to the streets for the sake of your political ambitions, but so that you would remain in the Ministry of Defence," the outlet quotes a participant in the cardboard-sign protest as saying. Other protesters addressed Fedorov: "Do you really think this is a good time for a campaign video?"; "If you had been reinstated, would you not criticize the system and call for elections?"; "There is a feeling that you have taken too much upon yourself."

Euronews itself summed up the story with a telling headline: "After weeks of rallies in support of Fedorov, protesters rejected his call for elections during the war."

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Mykhailo Fedorov
Deutsche Welle
The Guardian
The Times
Reuters
Ukraine