Recommendations for higher education institutions issued regarding the use of AI: what it concerns

Recommendations for higher education institutions on the effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) have been developed in Ukraine. The document contains advice on tools, access to platforms, and the creation of prompts. This was announced on Tuesday by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"How to effectively use artificial intelligence in higher education. Together with the Ministry of Education and Science and experts, we have developed recommendations for higher education institutions on the use of AI," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the recommendations contain specific and important advice:

which tools are better to use in the educational process;

how higher education institutions can get free access to top AI platforms;

how to properly create a prompt for innovative approaches in teaching.

"The document is available to everyone - read, test, implement", - emphasized Fedorov.

"Thanks to AI, teachers will be able to create tests and check assignments faster, prepare presentations and even analyze academic achievements. Students will be better prepared for exams, search for scientific information, receive feedback on essays and learn languages. Based on these recommendations, the university will even be able to form its own AI usage policy," Fedorov explained.

According to him, the integration of AI is not only about higher education. "In "Dream," AI will help generate texts and recommend courses to students," Fedorov said, referring to the educational application.

