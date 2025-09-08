$41.350.00
September 7, 04:45 PM
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Hamas ready to negotiate after Trump's appeal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Hamas has stated its readiness for immediate negotiations on the release of all prisoners in exchange for an end to the war and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. This came after the latest appeal by US President Donald Trump.

Hamas ready to negotiate after Trump's appeal

The terrorist organization Hamas stated that it is ready to immediately sit down at the negotiating table regarding the release of all prisoners in exchange for a cessation of war and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, following the latest appeal by US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Times of Israel.

Details

In a statement, Hamas announced that it welcomes any steps aimed at ending aggression against the Palestinian people. The organization confirmed that it had received some proposals from the American side to achieve a ceasefire.

Hamas welcomes any step that helps efforts to stop aggression against our people

- the statement reads.

Hamas noted that it is in constant contact with mediators to turn these ideas into an agreement that would meet its demands, including withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the creation of a committee of independent Palestinians to govern the region.

Recall

Recently, US President Donald Trump warned Hamas of the consequences if it refused to accept his terms for the release of hostages and an end to the war. Israel has already agreed to these terms, and Trump emphasized that this was his final warning.

US, Qatar, and Egypt prepare Gaza ceasefire deal07.09.25, 04:18 • 5104 views

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Gaza Strip