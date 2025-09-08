Hamas ready to negotiate after Trump's appeal

The terrorist organization Hamas stated that it is ready to immediately sit down at the negotiating table regarding the release of all prisoners in exchange for a cessation of war and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, following the latest appeal by US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Times of Israel.

Details

In a statement, Hamas announced that it welcomes any steps aimed at ending aggression against the Palestinian people. The organization confirmed that it had received some proposals from the American side to achieve a ceasefire.

Hamas welcomes any step that helps efforts to stop aggression against our people - the statement reads.

Hamas noted that it is in constant contact with mediators to turn these ideas into an agreement that would meet its demands, including withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the creation of a committee of independent Palestinians to govern the region.

Recall

Recently, US President Donald Trump warned Hamas of the consequences if it refused to accept his terms for the release of hostages and an end to the war. Israel has already agreed to these terms, and Trump emphasized that this was his final warning.

