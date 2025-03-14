Half of Ukrainians are not ready to make territorial concessions - survey
According to a KMIS survey, 50% of Ukrainians are not ready to give up territories for the sake of peace with Russia, even if the war lasts longer. Most believe that the goal of the Russian Federation is genocide.
KIIS analysed the readiness of Ukrainian citizens for territorial concessions and the role of certain parameters in possible peace agreements, UNN reports.
Details
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) continues to survey respondents among the population of Ukraine regarding their readiness for territorial concessions for the sake of the fastest possible achievement of peace.
New results of the survey, which was conducted from February 14 to March 4, 2025, have been published.
Here are a number of conclusions:
50% of Ukrainians are not ready to give up territories
Compared to December 2024, there were practically no changes (and all differences are within the margin of statistical error). Thus, half of Ukrainians - 50% - believe that under no circumstances should Ukraine give up territories, even if the war lasts longer (in December 2024 it was 51%).
The corresponding survey was carried out against the background of a sharp aggravation of relations between Ukraine and the United States and significant pressure on Ukraine, sociologists note.
Regarding the issue of territories, it is also indicated:
A minority (among the survey respondents) believes that Ukraine can give up some territories for the sake of the fastest possible achievement of peace - 39% (in December 2024 - 38%). The remaining 11% of respondents could not decide on their opinion.
It is noted that the majority are against territorial concessions in the east - 42% are strongly against. In other regions (West, Center, South) - 50-51% are against.
Russia's current goal in the war against Ukraine
According to KIIS, the vast majority of Ukrainians believe that Russia either wants to commit genocide against Ukrainians or destroy the Ukrainian nation and statehood. Significantly fewer respondents spoke about other, more limited goals.
It is important to pay attention to the fact that there is a relationship between the willingness to make concessions and how Ukrainians see Russia's goal in this war.
Recall
Despite the proposal of Kyiv and Washington for a ceasefire, Putin is not ready to retreat from his demands. He insists on "resolving the root causes" of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak stated that the announcement of a 30-day ceasefire with Russia does not guarantee security and does not unblock the issue of holding elections.
