Half of Ukrainians are not ready to make territorial concessions - survey

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15882 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105832 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168110 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105963 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342604 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173339 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144706 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196084 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124798 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Half of Ukrainians are not ready to make territorial concessions - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23066 views

According to a KMIS survey, 50% of Ukrainians are not ready to give up territories for the sake of peace with Russia, even if the war lasts longer. Most believe that the goal of the Russian Federation is genocide.

Half of Ukrainians are not ready to make territorial concessions - survey

KIIS analysed the readiness of Ukrainian citizens for territorial concessions and the role of certain parameters in possible peace agreements, UNN reports.

Details

Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) continues to survey respondents among the population of Ukraine regarding their readiness for territorial concessions for the sake of the fastest possible achievement of peace.

New results of the survey, which was conducted from February 14 to March 4, 2025, have been published.

Here are a number of conclusions:

50% of Ukrainians are not ready to give up territories

Compared to December 2024, there were practically no changes (and all differences are within the margin of statistical error). Thus, half of Ukrainians - 50% - believe that under no circumstances should Ukraine give up territories, even if the war lasts longer (in December 2024 it was 51%). 

- informs KIIS. 

The corresponding survey was carried out against the background of a sharp aggravation of relations between Ukraine and the United States and significant pressure on Ukraine, sociologists note.

Regarding the issue of territories, it is also indicated:

A minority (among the survey respondents) believes that Ukraine can give up some territories for the sake of the fastest possible achievement of peace - 39% (in December 2024 - 38%). The remaining 11% of respondents could not decide on their opinion.  

- writes the Institute of Sociology.

It is noted that the majority are against territorial concessions in the east - 42% are strongly against. In other regions (West, Center, South) - 50-51% are against. 

Russia's current goal in the war against Ukraine

According to KIIS, the vast majority of Ukrainians believe that Russia either wants to commit genocide against Ukrainians or destroy the Ukrainian nation and statehood. Significantly fewer respondents spoke about other, more limited goals.

It is important to pay attention to the fact that there is a relationship between the willingness to make concessions and how Ukrainians see Russia's goal in this war.

- writes KIIS. 

Recall

Despite the proposal of Kyiv and Washington for a ceasefire, Putin is not ready to retreat from his demands. He insists on "resolving the root causes" of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak stated that the announcement of a 30-day ceasefire with Russia does not guarantee security and does not unblock the issue of holding elections. 

US intelligence warns that Putin is more likely to violate the terms of a ceasefire14.03.25, 09:24 • 141206 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWarPolitics
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
Mykhailo Podolyak
United States
Ukraine
