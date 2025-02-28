Half of the clashes are in two areas: General Staff shows a map of combat operations

128 clashes took place on the frontline yesterday, about half of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 28, showing a map of combat operations for February 27, UNN reports.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 128 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 91 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 128 KABs. In addition, the enemy fired over five thousand times, including 162 times from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,865 kamikaze drones to attack.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of personnel concentration, two enemy air defense systems and three enemy artillery systems.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried six times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders towards Vovchansk and Kindrashivka.

The enemy attacked in the Liman sector six times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Yampolivka, Torske, Zelena Dolyna and Kolodyazi.

In the Siverskyi sector, our troops successfully repelled two enemy attacks near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked twice in the areas of Vasyukivka and Predtechine.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the vicinity of Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 49 aggressor's assaults towards the settlements of Berezivka, Myrne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka, Pishchane, Myrolyubivka and Bohdanivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil, Novopil, Novodarivka, Skudne and Burlatske yesterday.

In the Huliaypillia sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the vicinity of Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces nine times in the areas of Stepove, Pyatikhatky and Kamianske.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Kupiansk and Prydniprovskyi sectors yesterday.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing their operation in the Kursk region. Over the past day, the enemy conducted 16 air strikes, dropping 28 guided bombs, and fired 405 times, including 15 times from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assault attacks by the invaders.

