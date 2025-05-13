Half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Half of the 166 battles on the front line last day took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 13, showing a map of hostilities for May 12, writes UNN.

In total, 166 combat clashes were recorded yesterday - reported in the General Staff.

The enemy launched 78 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 141 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5,400 shellings, 103 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 3,058 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, three artillery weapons, two communication centers and three other important objects of the Russian invaders," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the occupiers took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Novosynove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. He tried to advance towards the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Nadiya, Lypove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka and in the direction of Olhivka.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks last day. Units of the occupiers tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and in the Bilohorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat clashes were recorded near Vasyukivka, Chasovy Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Diliivka, Petrivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 60 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novoolenksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Popiv Yar, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 24 enemy attacks near Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novoselok and in the direction of Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted six attacks today in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky and towards Pavlivka. He had no success.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the aggressor made four futile attempts to advance to the positions of our defenders.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, nine combat clashes of varying intensity took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched 18 air strikes using 20 guided air bombs, and also carried out 254 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including eight from rocket salvo fire systems," the statement said.

RF losses per day: over 1000 soldiers and 62 artillery systems destroyed