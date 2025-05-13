Half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

$41.550.04
First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch
05:20 AM • 13402 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM • 18915 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 30225 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 39197 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 45455 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 72950 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 75908 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 35374 views

"This is a blow to international trust in ARMA": expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 31862 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 28343 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"

12:27 AM • 6508 views

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

01:22 AM • 10804 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

02:10 AM • 17020 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

02:42 AM • 12803 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

03:13 AM • 10518 views
First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 13417 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

05:00 AM • 18938 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 72963 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 75925 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 98138 views
Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 35232 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 73810 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 49504 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 55185 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 135340 views
Half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1172 views

Over the past day, 166 combat clashes were recorded at the front, half of which occurred in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions. The Defense Forces repelled numerous enemy attacks.

Half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Half of the 166 battles on the front line last day took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 13, showing a map of hostilities for May 12, writes UNN.

In total, 166 combat clashes were recorded yesterday

- reported in the General Staff.

The enemy launched 78 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 141 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5,400 shellings, 103 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 3,058 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, three artillery weapons, two communication centers and three other important objects of the Russian invaders," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the occupiers took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Novosynove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. He tried to advance towards the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Nadiya, Lypove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka and in the direction of Olhivka.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks last day. Units of the occupiers tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and in the Bilohorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat clashes were recorded near Vasyukivka, Chasovy Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Diliivka, Petrivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 60 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novoolenksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Popiv Yar, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 24 enemy attacks near Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novoselok and in the direction of Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted six attacks today in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky and towards Pavlivka. He had no success.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the aggressor made four futile attempts to advance to the positions of our defenders.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, nine combat clashes of varying intensity took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched 18 air strikes using 20 guided air bombs, and also carried out 254 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including eight from rocket salvo fire systems," the statement said.

RF losses per day: over 1000 soldiers and 62 artillery systems destroyed13.05.25, 07:40 • 1890 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
