October 6, 12:45 PM • 20859 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 49403 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 41618 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 44349 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 78973 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 33128 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 39732 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 66260 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 77685 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 92870 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Publications
Exclusives
Half of 139 battles – in three directions: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

Over the past day, 139 combat engagements were recorded at the front, more than half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy launched two missile and 66 air strikes, used three missiles, 143 guided bombs, and 5301 kamikaze drones.

Half of 139 battles – in three directions: General Staff map

139 battles took place on the front line yesterday, more than half of which were in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 7, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 193 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 66 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used three missiles and 143 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4523 shellings, 98 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 5301 kamikaze drones.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of personnel concentration, three artillery pieces, a UAV control point, a command post, and two other important enemy objects," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks. The enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropped a total of 27 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 154 shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, 19 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, Stroivka, and in the direction of Bologivka, Kolodiazhne, and Otradne.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 attacks by the occupiers were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions near the settlements of Kupyansk, Redkivka, and towards Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Myrny, Torske, and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Dronivka and Yampil. In total, 20 combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Maiske and towards the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 59 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Filiia, and towards Novopavlivka and Volodymyrivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 22 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Piddubne, Voskresenka, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Vorone, and Novohryhorivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times near Poltavka, but was repelled.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of the settlements of Stepove and Kamianske.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine07.10.25, 07:42 • 9722 views

Julia Shramko

