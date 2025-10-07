Half of 139 battles – in three directions: General Staff map

139 battles took place on the front line yesterday, more than half of which were in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 7, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 193 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 66 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used three missiles and 143 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4523 shellings, 98 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 5301 kamikaze drones.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of personnel concentration, three artillery pieces, a UAV control point, a command post, and two other important enemy objects," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks. The enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropped a total of 27 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 154 shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, 19 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, Stroivka, and in the direction of Bologivka, Kolodiazhne, and Otradne.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 attacks by the occupiers were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions near the settlements of Kupyansk, Redkivka, and towards Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Myrny, Torske, and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Dronivka and Yampil. In total, 20 combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Maiske and towards the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 59 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Filiia, and towards Novopavlivka and Volodymyrivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 22 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Piddubne, Voskresenka, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Vorone, and Novohryhorivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times near Poltavka, but was repelled.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of the settlements of Stepove and Kamianske.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine